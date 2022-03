Also at 1 p.m., all screenings captioned. A fast living, cynical London music executive heads to a remote Cornish village on a stag weekend where he’s pranked by his boss into trying to sign a group of shanty singing fishermen. He becomes the ultimate “fish out of water” as he struggles to gain the respect or enthusiasm of the unlikely boy band and their families who value friendship and community over fame and fortune. As he’s drawn deeper into their traditional way of life, he’s forced to reevaluate his own integrity and ultimately question what success really means.

