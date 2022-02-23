ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police: Rocky Mount middle school student charged after selling gun to other student

By Jeff Reeves
cbs17
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKY MOUNY, N.C. (WNCN) – Two middle school students in Rocky Mount were charged Wednesday after police said one bought a gun from the other. Rocky...

