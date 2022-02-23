ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Teams up With Jane Fonda for New Paramount Road Trip Comedy

By Brian Jones
Cover picture for the articleTom Brady has landed his first major project since retiring from the NFL earlier this month. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the seven-time Super Bowl champion will produce and star in the new football-themed road trip movie called 80 for Brady. Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content will produce the film as...

Hello Magazine

Meet the Grace and Frankie cast's real-life families

After being treated to four brand new episodes of season seven back in 2021, Grace and Frankie have been waiting for feels like forever for season seven part two to land. The popular comedy, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, follows Grace, a retired cosmetics mogul, and Frankie, a hippie art teacher, whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands Robert and Sol announce that they are in love with each other.
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady to star in comedy movie called ’80s for Brady’

Tom Brady has not ruled out playing in the NFL again, but the legendary quarterback clearly has interests outside of football. His latest move in Hollywood is proof of that. Brady has signed on to star in a road trip comedy movie entitled “80s for Brady,” according to Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter. The 44-year-old will also produce the movie through his production company, 199 Productions.
Vulture

Tom Brady Is Pivoting to Comedy

Football fans are the spiritual opposite of fans of actresses of a certain age who have won Oscars and Tonys. Beyond the one thing that connects these two groups — an ability to rattle off stats — this is simple math. But now the other thing that connects them is going to be … Tom Brady. Brady, who recently announced his retirement from football, will produce and act in the upcoming Paramount comedy, 80 for Brady, per The Hollywood Reporter. The film follows four Pats fans “who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady,” which is a hilarious movie concept for someone to produce about themselves. Production begins this spring, and — crucially — the best friends will be played by Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda. Because that’s another bit of math for you: four female friends over the age of 35 = the best type of comedy.
Outsider.com

Why ‘1883’ Star Isabel May Didn’t Go To Set When Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Hanks Were There

1883 star Isabel May takes her acting role seriously — so seriously, in fact, that she didn’t show up when two legends in the industry were on set. While Isabel May stars in the show alongside other big names like Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott, it turns out that two Oscar-winning actors also make cameos. Billy Bob Thornton stars in Episode 1 titled, “1883” while Tom Hanks is a guest star in Episode 2, “Behind Us, a Cliff.”
HollywoodLife

Bridget Fonda Photographed In Public For 1st Time In 12 Years: See 90s Actress Running Errands

The retired actress looked completely different in her first public sighting since 2009 and almost two decades since she decided to retire from acting. Bridget Fonda was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday January 26. The 58-year-old former actress was seen running errands with her adorable dog, while she carried a few essentials, in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The photos were the first time she was publicly photographed since 2009, when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of Inglorious Basterds with her husband of almost 19 years Danny Elfman, 68.
SFGate

Renée Zellweger Has Shocking Transformation Into Murderer Pam Hupp With Prosthetics and ‘Padded Suit’

NBC has unveiled the first photos and trailer from upcoming true crime drama “The Thing About Pam,” and with it comes an official first look at Renée Zellweger’s shocking transformation into murderer Pam Hupp. The role is Zellweger’s first since winning the Oscar for “Judy” and marks her first regular series role on network television. She previously starred in the Netflix limited series “What/If” in 2019.
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Wife Katharine Ross Reflects on Numerous Projects Co-Starring Husband

She stars in one of the most iconic films of the 20th century, 1967’s The Graduate. Her face and her character are core to one of the most famous movie moments within the film as actress Katharine Ross and her The Graduate costar Dustin Hoffman ride off together on a bus. Taking off together after Hoffman’s character convinces Ross’s Elaine Robinson to from her wedding, heading off into the unknown with him.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Divorcing After 3 Years of Marriage

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke is officially headed for the single life. On Wednesday, Us Weekly reported that she filed for divorce from her husband Matthew Lawrence. The professional dancer met the Boy Meets World star when his brother Joey Lawrence competed as a contestant on DWTS during Season 3.
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Garner pays tribute to 'forever' Valentine Jessica Biel

Jennifer Garner celebrated Valentine's Day with a special Galentines shout-out on social media featuring a fellow Hollywood star. The actress took to Instagram to repost an Instagram Story from friend Jessica Biel, who shared a still from their 2010 film together, Valentine's Day. WATCH: Jennifer Garner shares health fears over...
E! News

Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV in This Beloved Series

Watch: Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later. Jennifer Garner is ready to party. Starz announced that the Alias actress is set to appear in the revival of the two-season hit Party Down, about a group of aspiring Hollywood dreamers paying the bills as cater-waiters, which ran from 2009 to 2010. She will play Evie, a "successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices." " according to the network. Evie will date series original Adam Scott's Henry Pollard, who "becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions."
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Isabel May on ‘How Thoughtful’ Tim McGraw, Sam Elliott and More Are on Set

“1883” star Isabel May is already making quite an impact on critics and audiences alike as young Elsa Dutton on the hit western show. But she has had a chance to learn alongside some of the best in the business. While May’s career has just taken off, she’s working alongside film and TV legends such as Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and LaMonica Garrett. That’s quite the cast, and it doesn’t even include key guest stars like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and Sam Elliott Are ‘All Delightful,’ According to One Costar

Amanda Jaros, who plays Alina on “1883,” recently spoke about her role on the show, how she handled being on location, and getting along with her costars. In conversation with the New York Post, Jaros mentioned working with Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott. “They’re all delightful,” she remarked. “I had the privilege of working with Tim and Faith from the beginning of cowboy camp. They were always so kind.”
