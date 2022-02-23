ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NC USPS hiring with competitive wages, benefits

By Kayla Morton
CBS 17
CBS 17
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7riK_0eN1exaJ00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. Postal Service is hiring throughout North Carolina.

Its website said it has immediate openings for full-time, part-time and seasonal employment from drivers and mechanics, sales and services, delivery, sorting and handling, and more.

“The U.S. Postal Service is seeking to fill immediate openings in offices throughout North Carolina. Interested candidates can search a full list of openings and apply online ,” a USPS news release said on Wednesday. “The careers page is updated frequently so interested candidates are encouraged to check frequently.”

The news release did not list what wages and benefits they’re offering for new hires, but said they are “competitive” because “employees are our greatest asset and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support.”

Applicants must be 18 or older to apply and available to work weekends and holidays.

CBS 17 will have more information on air at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
CBS 17

Less than 20% of NC teens get 8 hours of sleep, study says

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sleep is needed. The U.S. Surgeon General thinks the same, too. A new study from ChamberofCommerce.org states that high schoolers in North Carolina are not getting the amount of sleep needed. As a matter of fact, only New Jersey teens have worse numbers when it comes to the sleep needed and […]
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Nc Usps#The U S Postal Service#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 17

CBS 17

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy