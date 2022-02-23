NC USPS hiring with competitive wages, benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. Postal Service is hiring throughout North Carolina.

Its website said it has immediate openings for full-time, part-time and seasonal employment from drivers and mechanics, sales and services, delivery, sorting and handling, and more.

“The U.S. Postal Service is seeking to fill immediate openings in offices throughout North Carolina. Interested candidates can search a full list of openings and apply online ,” a USPS news release said on Wednesday. “The careers page is updated frequently so interested candidates are encouraged to check frequently.”

The news release did not list what wages and benefits they’re offering for new hires, but said they are “competitive” because “employees are our greatest asset and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support.”

Applicants must be 18 or older to apply and available to work weekends and holidays.

