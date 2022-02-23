ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Ashworth helps lead UMass Dartmouth past Southern Maine in LEC quarterfinals

By Staff Report
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25BAoS_0eN1evor00

DARTMOUTH — Junior John Martins Jr.'s tip-in with 1:01 remaining in the game sealed the deal as top-seeded UMass Dartmouth held off eighth-seeded Southern Maine, 81-75, Tuesday night at the Tripp Athletic Center in the semifinals of the Little East Conference tournament.

The Corsairs (23-3) advance to Thursday's semifinals at home against the No. 4 seed Plymouth State Panthers at 6:30 p.m. The Huskies end their season at 10-17 overall.

UMass Dartmouth graduate student Jake Ashworth led the team in scoring with 19 points. Senior Marcus Azor did it all with 18 points, seven assists, four steals, three blocks and three rebounds. Also in double figures were senior Adam Seablom with 13 points, and seven boards and junior Jackson Zancan with 10 points. Senior Sean Leahy was solid with eight points and nine rebounds.

Five players scored in double figures for Southern Maine. Junior Cody Hawes, and sophomores Chance Dixon and Trevor Ward all finished with 14 points.

The early going made it look like how the first two meetings between the teams went. Azor went behind the back and hit a step-back jumper to get it started, and Seablom, Zancan and Ashworth each nailed 3-pointers to make it a 14-4 advantage with 15:45 on the clock. Southern Maine answered with a 7-0 run to cut its deficit to 14-11 just two minutes later. The Huskies stayed with the Corsairs for the remainder of the half, not allowing UMD to take a double-digit lead.

After an Ashworth three and a pair of layups by Seablom and Leahy put UMass Dartmouth up 30-21 with 6:25 left in the half, Southern Maine went on a 6-0 run make it a three-point game. Ashworth connected on a another triple, followed by five straight points from Azor, and a bucket inside by Leahy extended the lead to 40-34 at halftime.

Southern Maine came its closest in the beginning of the second, outscoring the Corsairs 11-6 in the first two-plus minutes to make it 46-45 with 17:04 to go.

An Azor steal and breakaway slam energized the Tripp Athletic Crowd to spark a 20-8 run, making it a 66-53 game with 9:29 remaining.

Azor had six points in the spurt, while sophomore Isaac Percy hit a triple, and sophomore Mike Eurquhart and Leahy also scored.

The Corsairs looked to have the game in control, maintaining a 12-point, 74-62, advantage with 3:17 in the game. Southern Maine would not go away, rattling off the next nine points to cut its deficit to 74-71 with 1:20 on the clock. Martins Jr. then came through with his clutch tip-in and Azor had a monster block as UMass Dartmouth hung on for the win.

