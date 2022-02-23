Who are the best overseas players the Boston Celtics could sign to their roster?

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics have signed two players to get their roster to the league-required 14-man minimum, but both are on 10-day contracts and may not stick. Add in that the Celtics have an additional regular and also a two way roster slot open, and it is quite likely Boston will be looking to add another player if not several.

There are plenty of potential targets for the Celtics to sign who still need to be bought out before the March 1 deadline, but if Boston isn’t up to wait that process out, they can look to domestically available players who aren’t on a contract, or snap up one of the better players overseas.

Overseas players may of course need to get permission (or be bought out) if under contract with their current club, but there are several the Celtics ought to be considering should they be able to find their way to the NBA — let’s take a look at seven such players.

Juhann Begarin - guard - Paris Basket

If Boston was looking to fill its open two way slot, Begarin would be a solid option

. He’s still pretty raw, but his size at 6-foot-5 and athleticism hint that getting the Frenchman into the Celtics’ system could go a long way towards unlocking their utility.

Dante Exum - guard - Barca

Exum will probably never scratch the outer limits of the lofty expectations assigned him when he got to the NBA, but can function at either backcourt position as a deep rotation option.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson - forward - Besiktas

Hollis-Jefferson has some serious warts as an offensive player with his career 21/2% success rate from deep, but he’s a solid defender on the wing Boston could use to help its bench rotation.

Mike James - point guard - AS Monaco

James’ small size (6-foot-1) and inefficient offense (career 38% overall at the NBA level) has made sticking in the NBA hard, but he shot 35.5% from deep while dishing out 4.2 assists per game with the Brooklyn Nets last season.

Yam Madar - point guard - Partizan

The stashed Israeli floor general is another option Boston might consider for its open two way slot if Madar was open to such a path. He has shown enough with Partizan contributing in a smaller role than at his last stop to suggest he could be worth a regular roster slot as well.

Alen Smailagic - forward/center - Partizan

Madar’s frontcourt teammate and former Golden State Warrior Alen Smailagic is another option for a two way roster slot, with some ability to shoot away from the basket and corral boards with some size at 6-foot-10.

Scottie Wilbekin - guard - Maccabi Tel Aviv

The University of Florida product has had a solid career overseas, putting up 14 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while hitting a healthy 37.6 from beyond the arc, and could make sense for one of the team’s regular roster slots.

