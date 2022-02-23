ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Cold Case: 19-Year-Old Christopher Taylor, 1995

By Maria Hernandez
 1 day ago
On Tuesday, March 21, 1995, 19-year-old Christopher Taylor was shot twice at about 1:50 am by one of three men who pulled up in a car behind Taylor’s home located at 906 Edmonds St. in Leesburg, Florida.

A witness to the incident told police that he and Taylor were outside when they saw three men drive-by on Cherry Street.

After driving by twice, he said the car stopped and one of the men stepped out from the car, pulled a handgun, and demanded money from Taylor.

A struggle soon ensued with the assailant for control of the handgun, resulting in Taylor being fatally shot.

The suspects then fled the area in their vehicle.

The primary assailant is described as a black male, who was between 18 and 25 years old in 1995. He is 6 feet tall, and weighed about 185 pounds at the time.  He also had shoulder-length black, curly hair at the time.

The suspect vehicle was possibly or similar to a 1980 or 1981, gold or light brown colored Chevrolet Monte Carlo, with chrome strips on the sides.  The witness could not provide any descriptions of the two other suspects that were waiting in the car for the gunman to return.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121 or the Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS . Leesburg Case Number 95-03-1793.

