Walters’ Pumpkin Patch receives NAFDAM Innovation Award

Six nurses received on Feb. 17 the American Nurses Association's 2022 Innovation Awards for nurse-led innovations that improve patient safety and outcomes. KaSheta Johnson Jackson, DNP, RN, vice president of health equity and social impact at Greenville, N.C.-based Vidant Health, received the individual nurse award for developing community-based pop-up clinics to address social and economic healthcare barriers in Eastern North Carolina. Through collaboration between Vidant Health and community leaders, the pop-up clinics offered health screenings, COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, mental health resources, access to fresh produce and employment opportunities.
