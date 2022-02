DES MOINES, Iowa — Following a busy funnel week, Iowa lawmakers on Monday reconvened at the Iowa State Capitol to start debates on bills that survived. One of the first items up was Senate File 2268, a proposal to increase child care ratios across the state. Currently, the state allows one staffer to care for six two-year-olds. The proposal would increase that ratio by one child, allowing one staffer for every seven children.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO