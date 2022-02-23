ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Statement from Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot

Chicago, Illinois
Chicago, Illinois
 1 day ago

"The evidence of deep-seated racial animus detailed in this federal trial was very clear, as the jury found. These defendants hunted down and murdered Ahmaud Arbery simply because he was a Black man. Full stop. They deserve to once again receive a severe sentence commensurate with their horrific crimes. Let this conviction serve notice to the other purveyors of prejudice that, in America, hate can have no place in our cities, states, or country."

Comments / 0

Related
Pantagraph

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s controversial gang asset seizure plan advances

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s controversial plan to fight crime by seizing street gang members’ assets advanced Thursday despite continued condemnation of the idea from some aldermen and other critics. The ordinance cleared the Public Safety Committee by a 10-4 vote. It heads to the full City Council next...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Following Patrick Daley Thompson’s conviction, pressure mounts for Mayor Lori Lightfoot to appoint an Asian American to replace him on City Council

Leaders in Chicago’s Chinatown and beyond clamored Tuesday for Mayor Lori Lightfoot to appoint an Asian American successor to 11th Ward Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson, whose federal tax fraud conviction this week could pave the way for the Near South Side enclave to have its first City Hall representative of Asian descent. The day after Thompson was found guilty, state and local politicians as ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

5 South Side Catholic Schools Call For End To Mask Mandate In Letter To Mayor Lightfoot

CHICAGO (CBS) — Principals at five prominent Catholic schools on the city’s South Side issued a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady Monday, asking them to end the COVID-19 mask mandate. The letter was sent on behalf of Marist, Brother Rice, Mount Carmel, Mouther McAuley, and St. Rita high schools. It said the school communities had done everything asked and more since the COVID-19 pandemic began nearly two years ago, and the improvement in COVID-19 metrics show it work. But the letter also said students’ mental health has suffered. View this document on Scribd “The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot Expects To Appoint New 11th Ward Alderman By March 23

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday she hopes to appoint a replacement for convicted former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson in the 11th Ward within the next month, as she begins the formal search process. “I’d like to be able to present a new person to the City Council in time to be confirmed by the March meeting. That’s certainly the goal,” Lightfoot said after Wednesday’s council meeting. The next meeting of the City Council is scheduled for March 23. The mayor has set up a search committee to interview applicants for the open 11th Ward seat. Candidates for the seat...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Racism
Chicago Tribune

Mayor Lori Lightfoot slow to hire a new permanent city inspector general

More than half a year since Chicago’s inspector general announced he would be stepping down, Mayor Lori Lightfoot still hasn’t named a permanent replacement to fill the critical position. Former Inspector General Joe Ferguson announced he would not seek reappointment in a July 2021 letter urging Lightfoot and aldermen to begin the replacement process. Ferguson said he was giving the city more ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Black Lives Matter activist jailed for six years for trying to register to vote after authorities told her she could

A Black Lives Matter activist has been jailed for six years for trying to register to vote even after authorities told her she could. Pamela Moses, a BLM community activist and former Democratic candidate for mayor in Memphis, has said that she had done everything she needed to do to regain her right to vote in Tennessee.She had a long list of felony convictions, including tampering with evidence, leading to her right to vote being revoked. She has said she didn’t know she lost the right to vote when she pleaded guilty. In 2019, both the corrections department and...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Money problems aside, Black Lives Matter continues to harm America

Thanks to stellar reporting by the Washington Examiner, we now know the main Black Lives Matter organization remains leaderless and refuses to account for more than $60 million. Yet, in many ways, the group has never had more impact. For example, its educational partner began its annual Week of Action on Monday.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Slate

Ottawa Mayor Warns City Is “Losing This Battle” Against Vaccine Mandate Protests

Protesters that have taken over much of the Canadian capital’s downtown are disrupting daily life in Ottawa and authorities are making renewed efforts to stop anyone from attempting to provide support to the demonstrators. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said protesters far outnumber police and authorities are “losing this battle” against the demonstrators that have camped out in Canada’s capital for 10 days. “The situation at this point is completely out of control because the individuals with the protest are calling the shots,” Watson said on a local radio station. “They have far more people than we have police officers.” Police are now boosting efforts to try to cut off any lifelines to the protests, warning that anyone taking “material aid,” such as fuel, to the protesters could be arrested.
PROTESTS
Connecticut Post

Republican Lawmaker Basically Begs Anti-Vax Truckers to Blockade the Super Bowl

For the past 11 days, hundreds of protestors, many of whom are driving big-rig trucks have occupied Canada’s capital city of Ottawa, blocking streets and disrupting the city with raucous demonstrations. These trucker protests, led by the so-called “Freedom Convoy” now besieging Ottawa, began after the Canadian and U.S. government enacted a rule requiring cross-border truckers to be fully vaccinated in order to get into either of the two countries.
ADVOCACY
Fox News

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris created this crime wave, now they must fix it

As a former prosecutor, FBI Special Agent and Chair of the North Carolina Crime Commission it is heartbreaking to witness the Biden administration's swift reversal of over 30 years of crime control and violence reduction strategies. According to FBI data, the 2021 murder rates were just slightly lower than the rates in 1996 during the crack epidemic. Many cities such as LA, Chicago and New York hit levels not seen since the 1990s. Jen Psaki’s breezy dismissal of this crime epidemic in a recent podcast shows the Biden/Harris administration still doesn’t get why Americans don’t feel safe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bloomberg

US Faces Teacher Shortage as Workers Quit Rapidly

In December, 143,000 workers in the education sector quit their jobs, according to the US Department of Labor. The number of job openings in the national education sector increased by 58,000 compared to November. That brings total openings for the current academic year to 2.43 million, a 53% jump from the same time period a year before. President of Kelly Education Nicola Soares talks about the issue on Bloomberg Quicktake's Focus. (Source: Bloomberg)
EDUCATION
Chicago Tribune

Editorial: Mayor Lightfoot, it’s time to see the light. Transparent governance is better for Chicago.

In a 2019 campaign ad, mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot reminds voters she doesn’t belong to the “broken Chicago machine” that her opponents do. Then, in a setting meant to depict the darkened backroom where the “machine” wheels and deals, the lights turn on, and Lightfoot appears. “Shady backroom deals haven’t served us,” she says. “It’s time to bring in the light.” That ad was titled ...
CHICAGO, IL
The DC Line

Kimberly Perry and Tazra Mitchell: Mayor Bowser has warned about an eviction crisis. It’s up to her to act.

While the omicron wave appears to have peaked in the District, residents are still staring in the face of calamity unless Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Council act to head off an eviction crisis. Tens of thousands of households could be forced out of their homes if the District does not use our growing revenues to step up and fully fund eviction prevention and rental assistance efforts.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Privileged' Capitol rioter father-of-five who made off with Pelosi's lectern is jailed for 75 days - one of longest terms for a misdemeanor: Wealthy stay-at-home doctor's husband is also fined $5,000

A Florida stay-at-home father-of-five who appeared in a now-iconic photograph carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection was sentenced on Friday to 75 days in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Reggie Walton also imposed a $5,000 and 200 hours of community service on Adam...
PROTESTS
Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois

96
Followers
621
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago or the Combined Statistical Area (almost 10 million residents), often called Chicagoland. It constitutes the third most populous urban area in the United States after New York City and Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy