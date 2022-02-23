Statement from Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot
"The evidence of deep-seated racial animus detailed in this federal trial was very clear, as the jury found. These defendants hunted down and murdered Ahmaud Arbery simply because he was a Black man. Full stop. They deserve to once again receive a severe sentence commensurate with their horrific crimes. Let this conviction serve notice to the other purveyors of prejudice that, in America, hate can have no place in our cities, states, or country."
Comments / 0