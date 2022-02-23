ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congressman Valadao Statement on Bureau of Reclamation’s Central Valley Project Initial 2022 Water Allocation

Cover picture for the articleToday, Congressman David G. Valadao released the following statement in response to the Bureau of Reclamation’s (Reclamation) initial 2022 water allocation announcement for Central Valley Project (CVP) contractors. Reclamation announced an initial allocation of 0% for South-of-Delta agricultural repayment and water service contractors. They also announced an initial allocation for Municipal...

Federal Government Announcing 2022 Water Allocation For Central Valley

The federal government is announcing initial 2022 water allocations for Central Valley Project contractors. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation indicated a third consecutive dry year for California. This means that most irrigation districts in the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys can expect to receive no deliveries from reservoirs and canals. In a statement, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said weeks of dry weather wiped out many of the gains recorded during the wet December days. “We began the 2022 water year with low CVP reservoir storage and some weather whiplash, starting with a record day of Sacramento rainfall in October and snow-packed December storms to a very dry January and February, which are on pace to be the driest on record,” said Bureau of Reclamation Regional Director Ernest Conant. “Further, the December storms disproportionately played out this year in the headwaters - heavy in the American River Basin and unfortunately light in the upper Sacramento River Basin, which feeds into Shasta Reservoir, the cornerstone of the CVP.”
Citing drought, US won't give water to California farmers

With California entering the third year of severe drought, federal officials said Wednesday they won’t deliver any water to farmers in the state’s major agricultural region — a decision that will force many to plant fewer crops in the fertile soil that yields the bulk of the nation’s fruits, nuts and vegetables.“It's devastating to the agricultural economy and to those people that rely on it,” said Ernest Conant, regional director for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. “But unfortunately we can't make it rain.”The federal government operates the Central Valley Project in California, a complex system of dams, reservoirs and...
Feds’ Central Valley Project expects to send no water to most California farms this year, little to cities

After an extraordinarily dry start to the year, the federal government announced Wednesday that most farms in California will likely receive no water from the state’s biggest reservoirs in 2022, the latest fallout from drought and a blow to an agricultural industry already crippled by tight supplies. Cities and towns, meanwhile, will get just a fraction of the water they requested.
