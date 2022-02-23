ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man accidentally sets self on fire aboard bus in Nebraska

YORK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Nebraska say a man trying to smoke drugs in a bus bathroom accidentally set himself and the bus on fire. The incident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday aboard...

York News-Times

Man sets himself on fire in tour bus, in York County

YORK – A man on a tour bus, which was traveling through York County on Interstate 80, set himself on fire inside the bus bathroom, prompting an evacuation of the vehicle and response from York Fire and York County Sheriff’s Department. According to York County Sheriff Investigator Alex...
YORK COUNTY, NE
The Independent

Freezing woman survives for two days on floating mattress after getting stuck on lake in -10C temperatures

A stranded woman was reportedly discovered after floating for two days on a blow-up mattress in the middle of an Oklahoma lake.After drifting along for nearly two miles on the inflatable raft in -2C temperatures on Wednesday and -10C on Thursday, per World Weather, the woman drifted ashore before being rescued at train tracks near Lake Texoma.Train Conductor Cristhian Sosa and Train Engineer Justin Luster came across the woman while on their regular southbound trip aboard a freight train from Madill, Oklahoma, to Irving, Texas, reports KRMG. She was holding onto the mattress, waving her arms and shouting for help.“She...
The Independent

Drunk woman downed wine on flight and refused to wear mask before slapping officer at Heathrow, court hears

A woman caused havoc on a flight from Helsinki to London by downing mini bottles of wine, refusing to wear a mask and ultimately hitting a police officer with a make-up bag, a court has heard.Lotta Kemppinen, from Bristol, had allegedly been drinking before boarding the Finnair flight to London on Christmas Eve.Cabin crew told the jury how Ms Kemppinen badgered a fellow passenger, who asked to be moved, and ignored 15 requests to wear a face covering.On arrival at London Heathrow, she then hit the police officer – who boarded the plane to remove her – with a make-up...
Chronicle

Ignorant Good Samaritans Kill Two North Idaho Moose

For days before the two moose died, Mary Franzel did everything she could to scare them away. She yelled. She stomped. She hurled kindling. But the mother and baby moose were unconcerned, mostly ignoring her aggression, continuing instead to munch on cedar bows near her Clark Fork Idaho area home.
The Independent

Sophie Burns: Body of ‘beautiful and talented’ woman, 28, found after disappearance last year

Police confirmed on Tuesday that a body found in Cumbria is that of Sophie Burns, the 28-year-old who has been missing for 10 weeks.Sophie was last seen on 12 December in the Dalton Crescent area of Carlisle. Her body was found on Monday in Burgh-by-Sands at around 3pmPaying tribute to her daughter, Sophie’s mum Pauline told local online newspaper Cumbria Live: “We will always miss our beautiful and talented daughter.“No one will ever replace the emptiness in our lives.”In a Facebook post, Sophie’s partner Lucy added she wished Sophie “could have seen all the love and support” she has received...
The Independent

Two sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged over shooting of unarmed man in parked car

Two sheriff’s deputies in Louisiana have been arrested on manslaughter warrants and fired over the “unjustified” shooting of an unarmed man in his parked car last week.Daniel Vallee, 34, was shot dead after a 12-minute stand-off with Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Officers outside a known “crack house” at around 2.20am last Wednesday.Mr Vallee allegedly refused to get out of his vehicle, locked his doors, and switched the car engine on as five officers surrounded him with guns drawn.Announcing the two officers’ arrests, Sheriff Joseph P Lopinto III said Mr Vallee had “escalated the situation” by starting the engines while the...
The Independent

Logan Mwangi: Five-year-old dumped in river ‘like fly-tipped rubbish’ with 56 injuries, murder trial told

A five-year-old boy was murdered by his mother, step-father and a teenager before his body was dumped in a river “like fly-tipped rubbish”, a court has heard.Logan Mwangi, described in court as a “cheerful” and “kind” child, suffered 56 “catastrophic” to his head, face, torso, arms and legs before his death last summer, a jury at Cardiff Crown Court was told.His body was found dressed in mismatched pyjamas in the River Ogmore, near his home village of Sarn, South Wales, on 31 July 2021.Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC said the young boy’s injuries were from “blunt force trauma”, with experts saying...
Upworthy

In a first, domestic abuser convicted and jailed after being sprayed with SmartWater forensic spray

In a first, a man in the United Kingdom has been convicted and jailed for domestic abuse after being sprayed with a forensic liquid normally designed to catch burglars and thieves. According to BBC, police forces in the UK decided to use SmartWater technology in domestic abuse cases in the hope of keeping women safe. The solution, which shows up under ultraviolet light, reportedly stays on the skin for up to six weeks and for much longer on clothing. It categorically links the perpetrator to the specific batch of water that was sprayed as "every SmartTag handheld identification spray carries a unique forensic code."
