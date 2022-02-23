ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From memorials to museums, CEO builds on centuries-long tradition

By Newsy
News Channel 25
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBrick by brick, Deryl McKissack is building on a legacy. If you've ever taken in the magnitude of memorials, you've seen her handiwork. "In a project like this, you know, there are a thousand moving parts," McKissack said. For her, it's in the blood. She's part of a long...

Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
EDUCATION
Axios

Cherokee Nation wants info on Black descendants linked to slavery

One of the nation's largest Native American tribes is searching for family stories connected to formerly enslaved Black people once owned by tribal members. The big picture: Cherokee Nation principal chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. told Axios it was wrong for Cherokees to once participate in slavery, and the tribe wants to fix history by acknowledging Black descendants.
SOCIETY
#Black People#Memorials#Brick#U S Treasury
BBC

What happened to the British children born to black GIs?

Eighty years ago, US soldiers began arriving in the UK to help in the fight against Hitler's Nazi Germany. In a small sleepy village in Suffolk, life was about to change forever. Best friends Eldridge Marriot and Trevor Everett grew up together in Tostock village, where they still live today.
SOCIETY
CBS News

Remarkable photos of Black America 100 years ago

The celebration of Black history in the U.S. has a long history itself. President Gerald Ford may be credited for officially recognizing the tradition in 1976, but a month-long celebration of Black American achievement goes back decades earlier. Black communities have held special events in February — the birth month of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln — since the late 19th century.
SOCIETY
Mental_Floss

Watch: Rare Footage of All-Black Towns in 1920s America

Many textbooks focus on the hardships Black Americans faced after slavery, including exploitative sharecropping practices, racist Jim Crow laws, and violence at the hands of white supremacists. One part of African American history that gets less attention is the thriving Black communities that appeared in the decades following the Civil War. Thanks to rare footage captured by an amateur filmmaker, we have an intimate look at what life was like in these all-Black towns in the 1920s.
SOCIETY
Essence

In ‘Descendant,’ The Clotilda Slave Ship Wreckage Is Only The Beginning

Clotilda descendant Joycelyn Davis, slave wreck diver Kamau Sadiki, and filmmaker Margaret Brown on why the history of Africatown, Alabama can never be erased. In 1860 on the eve of the American Civil War and 52 years after the international slave trade was outlawed in the U.S., 110 African men, women, and children arrived on the shores of Alabama in a ship called Clotilda. The captives were sold to various plantations, and the vessel was set ablaze by Timothy Meaher, the man who had chartered the illegal expedition.
BET

Cherokee Nation Seeking To Collect Family Histories Of Slave Descendants, As It Remembers Those Enslaved By The Tribe

The Cherokee Nation, one of the largest Native American tribes, is acknowledging its role in slavery and discrimination against its Black members. Axios reports that Cherokee officials are searching for the descendants of Black slaves who were once owned by tribal members and asking them to share their family stories. It’s an effort to acknowledge the evils of slavery and correct the lost history of Black Cherokees.
SOCIETY
Food Beast

The Oldest Black-Owned Restaurants in Major Cities Across America

Black History Month allows us to reflect on stories and people that have set examples of what’s possible. With a closer look at the past, we find that a vision, and the right support, help to make the impossible possible. In honor of remaining steadfast in working towards a...
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

Meet the Real-Life Power Couple the Russells Are Based on in 'The Gilded Age'

HBO’s newest period piece, The Gilded Age, mixes fact with fiction expertly, introducing us to scandalous characters against a backdrop of familiar historical figures. Between the well-known Astors and the infamous Stanford White, there are plenty of characters that map directly to their real-life counterparts. But what about the Russells — are they real people?
TV SERIES

