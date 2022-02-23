GBH president to step down at the end of 2022

Today, Boston commercial real estate firm Cresa released its annual Market Insight Reports. As the leading provider of unbiased, occupier-focused real estate services, Cresa provides a unique viewpoint into the shifts in market activity, trends, and tenant perspectives. The reports synthesize client data and recent marketing activity into actionable strategies for Greater Boston tenants in 2022. For each market and geographic region, Cresa's advisors summarize notable shifts since the start of the pandemic and forecast 2022 real estate activity as it relates to occupier planning and decision making. Some of the highlights include: - Life sciences expansion continues to dominate the Greater Boston market, with several new lab-enabled developments scheduled for completion in the next two years. With Cambridge prices soaring and workstyles evolving, tenants are more willing to consider the suburban space. - As landlords and developers race to keep up with tenant demand, occupiers who need space solutions in the near term have limited options. - Occupiers are eyeing spaces that can evolve with their business functions, support a variety of uses, and accommodate future growth. As a result, flexible infrastructure is increasingly desirable. - With many organizations navigating their return to the workplace, downtown office tenants have focused on high-quality, amenity-rich buildings. Each of the reports provides additional findings and context around these trends, as well as suggestions for tenants looking to restructure their short and long-term real estate strategies. Having closely monitored the market and its pandemic-related shifts, Cresa offers data-driven insights and predictions for the future of real estate and the workplace in Greater Boston. . About Cresa Cresa is the world's only global commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Our purpose is to think beyond space, strengthening those we serve and enhancing the quality of life for our clients. Delivered across every industry, Cresa's services include Transaction Management, Workplace Solutions, Project Management, Consulting, Lease Administration, Technology, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Portfolio Solutions. In partnership with London-based Knight Frank, Cresa provides service through 16,000 people, across 380 offices in 51 territories. For more information, please visit cresa.com.

