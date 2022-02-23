ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBH president to step down at the end of 2022

By Don Seiffert
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Jonathan Abbott, president and CEO of Boston public media company WGBH Educational Foundation will step down from the role at the end of the year, capping off a 23-year run at the organization. The nonprofit, which has gone by the branding of simply GBH for the past couple of...

