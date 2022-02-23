ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewright, TX

Whitewright's Carraway headed to Hendrix

By Jason Della Rosa, Herald Democrat
 1 day ago
WHITEWRIGHT — Kayden Carraway knew he would have an opportunity on either side of the ball when it came to his recruitment following his production the past three seasons. Finding the right fit within a program would determine what direction he would go.

In the Whitewright senior’s case, it took him to a place where he would be at a position he left as a sophomore to run the Tigers offense. The move was part of the whole package in Carraway’s decision to play for Hendrix College.

He chose the Division III program in Arkansas over McMurry University and McPherson College in Kansas.

“This was the only place that wanted me for offense. Everyone else saw me at safety,” Carraway said. “Honestly I was just thinking safety. It will be a change but I’m ready for it. I’m going to put in the work.”

Carraway closed his career with his second straight first-team all-district honors on both sides of the ball despite missing time with an injury.

He completed 70-of-162 passes for 1,316 yards with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and ran for 545 yards and four TDs on 141 carries and at safety he collected 32 tackles, five interceptions and six pass break-ups. The Tigers returned to the playoffs after missing out by a game in 2020. They had to forfeit their final game against rival Leonard due to COVID-19 issues and that cost them a playoff spot. If they had won that game they would have advanced to the postseason.

“This was a revenge year for us,” Carraway said. “It made us want to work harder and get back to the playoffs.”

Carraway made position switches on both sides of the ball for his junior year. He took over at quarterback and was first-team all-district after throwing for 1,417 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and running for 491 yards and 10 touchdowns on 145 carries.

But his work in the secondary received greater notice. Caraway totaled nine interceptions — three returned for TDs — along with 29 tackles and three pass break-ups and he was selected second-team all-state in addition to first-team all-district accolades.

During his sophomore season, Carraway started at wide receiver and totaled 259 yards and four touchdowns on 13 catches and was a second-team all-district selection at linebacker.

Hendrix went 3-7 overall this past season and 2-5 in Southern Athletic Association play.

The Warriors went 3-1 during a COVID-19 spring 2021 season after the 2020 campaign had been cancelled with the lone loss coming against Berry, 21-20, in a game to decide the SAA league title.

Hendrix went 7-3 in 2019 and 5-3 on conference action, which was an improvement over a 2-8 mark the prior season.

The program is barely a decade old — it was revived for the 2013 season following a 53-year hiatus.

Collinsville has two former players on the roster: Luis Hernandez is a sophomore running back and Brayden Ward is a sophomore tight end.

“I liked the way they run the offense. I know I’m not going to walk right in and play,” Carraway said. “The atmosphere of the place — the small-town vibes — was good. Hendrix also seemed the best academic situation for what I want to do: kinesiology and sports medicine.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Medicine#Mcmurry University#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Division Iii#Mcpherson College
