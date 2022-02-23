ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Arkansas road conditions Wednesday afternoon

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433zn9_0eN1cg2S00

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Roads in Arkansas are becoming icy and slick.

IDrive Arkansas says roads around Fayetteville, Harrison, and Eureka Springs are covered in ice.

ArDOT is encouraging people to drive carefully and stay off roads if possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Woman dies after tree falls on her vehicle

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A 41-year-old woman died after a tree fell on the roof of her car on Tuesday (2/22/22) in Texas County on Pump Station Road near Highway Aw. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Elizabeth Keeping-Hudson of Edgar Springs, Missouri, was pronounced dead by the Texas County Coroner at 2:45 p.m. She […]
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

School closings in Southwest Mo Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Dozens of schools in the Ozarks have decided to close Friday, February 18th due to weather conditions.  Our school closings page is always up to date. Many of the schools closing Friday are north of the Springfield area, where more snow fell. Ozarks First Meteorologists say tumbling temperatures could cause roads to freeze overnight, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Police identify bodies found in Springfield’s National Cemetery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Springfield police have identified the bodies of two men found dead at the National Cemetery on East Seminole Monday. Police say the men had gunshot wounds. Springfield Police identify the men as 38-year-old Mark D Young and 46-year-old Justin S. Baker. Both were from Springfield, and police have notified both men’s families. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
KATV

Arkansas to experience another ice storm Wednesday, Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Freezing rain continues in our state tonight and it will continue into Thursday. Widespread sleet fell in the northern half of the state during the day Wednesday, but our attention turns to an icing potential tonight. In areas where temperatures are at 32 degrees or colder, freezing rain will fall and accumulate on elevated objects. In south Arkansas, however, cold rain will continue in most areas with temperatures at 33 or warmer.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Ozarks First.com

Winter Storm Begins Wednesday

Spring is in full retreat again with the warmth of Monday swept away by a strong cold front this morning. Temperatures quickly plummeted behind the front with temperatures in Springfield dropping from the upper 50s at 6am into the mid-30s by 8am. Temperatures continued to tumble and by the end of the day, readings were in the low 20s.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX 2

Winter Storm warning in effect for St. Louis until Thursday night

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A winter storm system sweeping across the country Thursday has turned streets into ice-slicked rinks in major Kansas and Missouri cities. The storm began overnight with sleet and freezing rain and fog along a swath from southern Kansas through the middle of Missouri. The National Weather Service has issued a winter […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Arkansas#Nexstar Media Inc
Hot 104.7

School Closings & Delays Due To Winter Storm

School delays and cancellations: Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Alcester-Hudson School District - Opening Late 2 hours. Boyden-Hull School District - Opening Late 2 hours. Bridgewater-Emery School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM. Canistota School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM. Centerville School District - Opening Late at 10:00...
BERESFORD, SD
WOWK

Snow moves in Thursday night through Friday

Ashland continues effort to fight blight, demolish buildings. Ashland continues effort to fight blight, demolish buildings. Hatchet-wielding suspect arrested for alleged bomb threat at Parkersburg Rural King. Sissonvile High School dealing with heat issues. Man killed in Logan County fire. Governor Justice prepares to deliver State of the State Address.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WREG

What to expect for severe storms Thursday

UPDATE: A marginal risk of flash flooding and a wind advisory is in effect Thursday through 9 PM, according to the National Weather Service. All modes of severe storms are possible, including damaging winds, hail, localized flooding and the possibility of a strong tornado MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s now an enhanced risk for severe storms […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
Power 95.9

3 Arkansas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In U.S.A To Visit

A recent publication has thrown some major shade at the state of Arkansas. It has named three of its cities the worst in the United States to visit. So these 3 cities were put in the same context as Chicago, Detroit, and Baltimore. If you know anything about these three cities, any city from Arkansas being put in the same category is really not very fair. This is what the publication Mind Your Dollars had to say about what these cities were chosen.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTUL

NEXT WEATHERMAKER: Winter storm, ice headed our way

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Our next weathermaker is rolling into Green Country. It began with a cold front and thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Now, the colder weather is spilling into the area. Here is how things look to play out:. TUESDAY: Temperatures will fall behind the front,...
TULSA, OK
FOX 16 News

Messy winter storm exits the state

GHT UPDATE- A very active weather pattern is setting up this week. The jet stream is forecasted to park itself just to the north of the Natural State allowing a parade of storms to impact Arkansas. There are two storms that will bring two different types of weather this week!
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

School delays and closures 2/23-2/24

SSISD– School will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday, with buses running 1.5 hours earlier than normal. All after-school activities are cancelled and classes will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. Thursday. COMO-PICKTON– As a result of deteriorating road conditions, CPCISD releasing school at 1:15 Wednesday, just after lunches...
EDUCATION
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy