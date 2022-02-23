Arkansas road conditions Wednesday afternoon
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Roads in Arkansas are becoming icy and slick.
IDrive Arkansas says roads around Fayetteville, Harrison, and Eureka Springs are covered in ice.
IDrive Arkansas says roads around Fayetteville, Harrison, and Eureka Springs are covered in ice.

ArDOT is encouraging people to drive carefully and stay off roads if possible.
