ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Hinterland brews another round of Black is Beautiful imperial stout, this time to support a brewing program for women and people of color

By Daniel Higgins, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ys7ul_0eN1cMa200

GREEN BAY - Hinterland brewed another batch of Black is Beautiful, but this time cans of the imperial stout shipped to Walmart stores with 10% of profits being donated to a brewing program for women and people of color.

Started in 2020 by Marcus Baskerville, head brewer and co-owner of Texas-based Weathered Souls Brewing Co., Black is Beautiful was born in an attempt to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily.

Hinterland first released a Black Is Beautiful stout in August 2020 with sales proceeds donated to We All Rise African American Resource Center.

"We felt it was a great opportunity to give back to the community," said Hinterland owner Bill Tressler.

Walmart approached Hinterland to brew the beer but this time to raise funds for the Harriet Baskerville Incubation Program. Named after Baskerville’s grandmother who was a Prohibition-era brewing pioneer, the program provides brewing education, guest seminars and more for people of color and women — who are traditionally underrepresented in the brewing industry.

A 2019 Brewers Association survey found 88% of the people who own craft breweries are white, followed by American Indian or Alaska Native 4%, Asian and Hispanic both at 2%, and Black brewery owners make up 1%.

"Our industry is white male-dominated and we need to be doing more to provide more opportunities for everybody," Tressler said.

Hinterland is one of 13 craft breweries in the United States brewing Black is Beautiful imperial stout sold at more than 600 Walmart stores in 21 states to benefit the Harriet Baskerville Incubation Program. Black is Beautiful brewed by Hinterland is sold at participating Walmart stores in the northern half of the state, Tressler said. MobCraft Beer in Milwaukee brewed Black is Beautiful for stores in the southern half of the state.

Baskerville created the recipe for the imperial stout and labels to be used by other breweries. According to the Black is Beautiful website, the stout is designed "to showcase the different shades of black." Brewers are free to add their own twists or ideas to the beer.

Appleton Beer Factory and McFleshman's Brewing in Appleton barrel-aged their Black is Beautiful collaboration.

Both times Hinterland used the recipe without variations. Because Hinterland brews multiple stouts with adjuncts — including coffee and paczki — they decided to stick with a classic imperial stout, Tressler said.

The beer is described as having "notes of fresh brewed coffee, subtly sweet chocolate, and rich, roasty malts."

Tressler said the majority of the Black is Beautiful imperial stout brewed at Hinterland went to Walmart, but some is being sold through other stores with 10% of the profits from those sales going to We All Rise African American Resource Center.

Contact Daniel Higgins dphiggin@gannett.com. Follow @HigginsEats on Twitter and Instagram and like on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Green Bay, WI
Food & Drinks
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Green Bay, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
NBC News

Kyiv prepares for battle as Russian advance reaches Ukraine's capital

Ukraine’s capital was preparing for battle Friday as a Russian advance reached the city and its leader issued a desperate plea to the outside world for help. With explosions and air-raid sirens filling the air over Kyiv, and Russian troops bearing down on the city to press their invasion despite growing global backlash, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western governments to take tougher measures against Moscow.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

House panel requests Trump WH records from National Archives

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional oversight committee sought additional documents Friday from the National Archives related to former President Donald Trump’s handling of White House records as the panel looks to expand its investigation into his handling of sensitive and even classified information. The House Committee on Oversight...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Higgins
CBS News

Worldwide protests after Russia invades Ukraine

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Moscow on February 24, 2022. Police officers detain demonstrators during a protest of hundreds in the center of Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Similar protests took place in other Russian cities, and activists were also arrested.
PROTESTS
CBS News

Former U.S. presidents respond to Russia's assault on Ukraine

All of the living former U.S. presidents, with the exception of former President Trump, have issued formal statements condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Republican and Democratic ex-presidents characterized the Kremlin's assault as "brazen," "reckless," "the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II" and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

838
Followers
577
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy