Hinterland brews another round of Black is Beautiful imperial stout, this time to support a brewing program for women and people of color

GREEN BAY - Hinterland brewed another batch of Black is Beautiful, but this time cans of the imperial stout shipped to Walmart stores with 10% of profits being donated to a brewing program for women and people of color.

Started in 2020 by Marcus Baskerville, head brewer and co-owner of Texas-based Weathered Souls Brewing Co., Black is Beautiful was born in an attempt to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily.

Hinterland first released a Black Is Beautiful stout in August 2020 with sales proceeds donated to We All Rise African American Resource Center.

"We felt it was a great opportunity to give back to the community," said Hinterland owner Bill Tressler.

Walmart approached Hinterland to brew the beer but this time to raise funds for the Harriet Baskerville Incubation Program. Named after Baskerville’s grandmother who was a Prohibition-era brewing pioneer, the program provides brewing education, guest seminars and more for people of color and women — who are traditionally underrepresented in the brewing industry.

A 2019 Brewers Association survey found 88% of the people who own craft breweries are white, followed by American Indian or Alaska Native 4%, Asian and Hispanic both at 2%, and Black brewery owners make up 1%.

"Our industry is white male-dominated and we need to be doing more to provide more opportunities for everybody," Tressler said.

Hinterland is one of 13 craft breweries in the United States brewing Black is Beautiful imperial stout sold at more than 600 Walmart stores in 21 states to benefit the Harriet Baskerville Incubation Program. Black is Beautiful brewed by Hinterland is sold at participating Walmart stores in the northern half of the state, Tressler said. MobCraft Beer in Milwaukee brewed Black is Beautiful for stores in the southern half of the state.

Baskerville created the recipe for the imperial stout and labels to be used by other breweries. According to the Black is Beautiful website, the stout is designed "to showcase the different shades of black." Brewers are free to add their own twists or ideas to the beer.

Appleton Beer Factory and McFleshman's Brewing in Appleton barrel-aged their Black is Beautiful collaboration.

Both times Hinterland used the recipe without variations. Because Hinterland brews multiple stouts with adjuncts — including coffee and paczki — they decided to stick with a classic imperial stout, Tressler said.

The beer is described as having "notes of fresh brewed coffee, subtly sweet chocolate, and rich, roasty malts."

Tressler said the majority of the Black is Beautiful imperial stout brewed at Hinterland went to Walmart, but some is being sold through other stores with 10% of the profits from those sales going to We All Rise African American Resource Center.

