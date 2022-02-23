ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pre-order the 2022 Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800B TV starting today

By Adnan F.
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung’s flagship TV is a thing of beauty. The Neo QLED 8K TV range of ultra-premium televisions was launched last year. With an exceptional display panel and 8K resolution, it cemented Samsung’s position as an industry leader. The 2022 Neo QLED 8K TVs from Samsung, specifically the...

SPY

Comparing the Best 65-Inch TVs for Sale in 2022 from Samsung, Sony, LG & TCL

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Display Technology: QLED vs OLED TVs How We Picked The Best 65-inch TVs The Best Premium 65-Inch TVs The Best Mid-Range 65-Inch TVs The Best Budget 65-Inch TVs Why You Should Buy a New 65-inch TV Why Trust SPY.com When Shopping for TVs? Looking for more from SPY? Check us out on Instagram The advancement of technology has been really exciting for nerds like us, but it hasn’t exactly favored the average consumer’s wallet. Smartphones are routinely priced over $1,000. New laptops and iPads get outdated...
SPY

The Best Affordable OLED TVs Give You The Latest TV Tech Experience Without Spending a Fortune

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Finding the best cheap OLED TV is a daunting task for most people. Once you decide on a model, you’ll likely have that TV for a while. It’s essential to make sure the TV you choose has the features you want, will suit the room you’re placing it in and will work reliably for years to come. OLED TVs (Organic Light Emitting Diode) are the technology of choice these days. They don’t require a backlight of any kind, and the...
Digital Trends

Samsung is having a last-minute SALE on Super Bowl TVs

It’s probably too late to get a TV shipped to your house by the Super Bowl. That doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of Samsung’s Super Sunday Sales event. The retailer has tons of 4K TV deals, QLED TV deals, and OLED TV deals available all weekend. Check out our favorite picks, and view the full sale at the link below:
#Samsung Televisions#Pre Orders#K Qn800b Tv#Qn800b#K Tv#Quantum Mini#Dolby Atmos#Samsung Gaming Hub#Neo Qled
Phone Arena

Major leak reveals Verizon's trade-in deal for 5G Galaxy S22 line offering up to $1K off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Tipster Evan Blass has disseminated an email that leaks what appears to be a page from Verizon's website promoting a pre-order deal for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. This mock-up of the webpage shows that Verizon intends to offer a deal that results in a price break of up to $1,000 on a purchase of one of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with a trade-in of certain "select" handsets.
BGR.com

Best Roku TVs in 2022

Roku is easily one of the best smart TV platforms, thanks to its easy-to-use interface, wide array of smart features, and more. In recent years, Roku has gotten even better, adding support for features like Apple’s HomeKit and AirPlay 2. Because of this, it would make sense to want a Roku TV.
TechRadar

Falling QLED TV popularity could be a win for everyone

QLED TVs might soon be a thing of the past as brands are starting to move away from the display technology. Analyst firm Omdia expects that the sale of TVs using Quantum dot Light Emitting Diode (or QLED) technology will fall in 2022, with key makers of these devices like Samsung to begin transitioning to OLED (via BusinessKorea).
pocketnow.com

Galaxy Tab S8 becomes wildly popular in the US, Samsung pauses pre-orders

Samsung unveiled its flagship Galaxy Tab S8 series just a few days ago. The new tablets from Samsung come with gorgeous displays, flagship processors, support for S Pen, premium material, and much more. Earlier it seemed like Samsung won't be able to give competition to Apple in the tablet space, but it seems otherwise as it seems that Samsung is selling Galaxy Tab S8 like hot-cakes in the US.
Digital Trends

The 55-inch Samsung Frame TV is $500 off today

If you’re in the market for a new 4K TV, there are a lot of 4K TV deals out there right now. But none of them offer a discount on a 4K TV that’s quite as interesting as the Samsung Frame TV. The 55-inch model of the Frame 4K TV is on sale for just $1,000 at Samsung today, which is a $500 savings from its regular price of $1,500. This savings, in combination with free shipping from Samsung, make this one of the best Samsung TV deals you’ll find, and one you’ll need to act quickly on, as it isn’t likely to last long.
ETOnline.com

The Best Samsung Presidents' Day TV Deals: Save Up to $3,000 on 8K QLED TVs and More

When shopping for a new TV to get a better view of your favorite shows there are many details to consider, but it often comes down to cost and picture quality. If you're searching for a smart TV that performs well in both dark and bright rooms or a great gaming TV, Presidents' Day is one of the most popular times for TV deals with massive savings.
Digital Trends

Best Buy slashed $400 off this Sony 4K TV with this deal

Upgrading your home theater setup is now more affordable with the help of retailers’ 4K TV deals, so there’s no reason to stick with a small and basic display. If you don’t know where to start, it’s highly recommended to begin with Sony TV deals, as the brand is known for top-notch products. You’re in luck if you’re in the market for a new TV because the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K TV is available under Best Buy TV deals at $400 off, bringing its price down to $1,600 from its original price of $2,000.
Digital Trends

Galaxy S22 reportedly the most pre-ordered Samsung phone ever

One day ahead of the official launch of its next-gen phone and tablet, Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 have officially received the most pre-orders of any previous Samsung smartphone and tablet. The S22 has more than doubled the pre-orders of the S21, with the big-screen,...
Digital Trends

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra pre-order deal we can find

It’s time to pre-order your new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra! There are several different pre-order options depending on who your carrier is, whether or not you have trade-in options, or if you want to go straight through Samsung. If you’re just buying the phone outright, with no carrier incentives or trade-ins, this is the best deal you can get: $250 in Instant Credit by pre-ordering through Digital Trends. That’s an increase on the usual $200 Instant Credit you’d get through the site ordinarily. On top of all that credit that you can use to buy on other Samsung devices, and getting one of the best smartphones out there, you also get up to $700 back when you trade-in. Want even more for your money? You also get three months of Spotify Premium, four months of YouTube Premium, and six months of SiriusXM Streaming entirely for free. Let’s break down why you need to snap this up right away.
