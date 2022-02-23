Jeff Phelps talks Landry, Browns offseason; Sam Amico on Cavaliers’ 2022 finish: Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry opened up with a flurry of cryptic tweets on Tuesday, seemingly putting his future with the franchise in doubt. Landry spoke about how he played through an injury and sacrificed a lot for the Browns, putting the “ball in their court” when it comes to his future. He also dropped a truth bomb, saying that if they didn’t want him, he would do his part to contribute to “winning a championship elsewhere.” Landry should heed his own advice and take after his old teammate and friend on the Los Angeles Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham was released by Cleveland during the regular season and went on to win a Super Bowl with the Rams. Landry, entering the final year of his contract, can’t be released. However, he should follow Beckham’s lead and get out of Cleveland via a trade.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO