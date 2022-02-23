Casper Set Record Breaking Low ‘High’ Temperatures on 2/22/22

A recent report published by Denver's 9NEWS, utilizing data from the National Weather Service, says Crested Butte is the snowiest town in Colorado. According to their report, Crested Butte has already gotten 127.9 inches of snow this season, mostly thanks to a big December storm that dropped close to 100 inches of snow over several days. This high total also means that Crested Butte is the 7th-snowiest town of 500 or more nationwide. Haines, Alaska is the tiny town with the most snow, at 175 inches thus far this season.
Ashland continues effort to fight blight, demolish buildings. Ashland continues effort to fight blight, demolish buildings. Hatchet-wielding suspect arrested for alleged bomb threat at Parkersburg Rural King. Sissonvile High School dealing with heat issues. Man killed in Logan County fire. Governor Justice prepares to deliver State of the State Address.
Wind advisories in effect left the Sierra's often already dangerous roads even more treacherous, as a trucker was killed due to high winds on a Sierra Nevada highway on Tuesday. A tractor-trailer was toppled during the unexpected gust of wind in Mono County. According to the East Bay Times, the...
Don't be fooled by sunny morning skies on Colorado's Front Range – a snowstorm is set to hit Colorado on Wednesday night and it's likely that the winter weather will impact most Coloradans. Morning mountain snow is set to spread from the northwest region to the southeast throughout the afternoon, with the heaviest snowfall expected along the Front Range and in the Denver metro area from 5 PM to 9 PM.
School delays and cancellations: Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Alcester-Hudson School District - Opening Late 2 hours. Boyden-Hull School District - Opening Late 2 hours. Bridgewater-Emery School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM. Canistota School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM. Centerville School District - Opening Late at 10:00...
PITTSBURGH — Big changes are coming our way as the next weather system is on our doorstep Wednesday evening. CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: Many schools and business are already closing or delaying for Thursday and Friday. CLICK HERE for the full list. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for...
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Winter weather moves into the forecast tonight. We will see freezing rain, sleet and ice move in around sunrise. The chance of ice means we will see slick spots on roads, bridges, overpasses and on/off ramps. We’re also reporting multiple business, school and church closures...
A disruptive storm system moving into the Central U.S. will bring many hazards, including heavy snow, ice and severe weather. A swath of measurable snow will pile up from Oklahoma to Michigan. Some ice will also be possible along the cold front. Heavy rain and severe storms including hail, damaging...
Many Coloradans woke up to below-zero temperatures on Wednesday morning, in addition to a bit of snow (see totals here). In Denver, temperatures hit -7 degrees Fahrenheit in the early morning hours of Wednesday, February 23, colder that a daily record low of -4 degrees that was measured in 1899 – 123 years ago. No one alive today was living when this record was set.
A massive pileup temporarily shut down a stretch of I-94 in North Dakota, where blizzard conditions have made travel hazardous. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted a photo of the multi-vehicle wreck, which happened on the interstate about 5 miles outside of Valley City. (That's approximately an hour west of Fargo.)
WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
GHT UPDATE- A very active weather pattern is setting up this week. The jet stream is forecasted to park itself just to the north of the Natural State allowing a parade of storms to impact Arkansas. There are two storms that will bring two different types of weather this week!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School closings are starting to roll into the newsroom Wednesday morning due to inclement weather in West Michigan. A wintery mix made its way to the region overnight Monday into Tuesday, bringing rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain with it. This has created dangerous road conditions for the morning commute Wednesday.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Officials say a 34-year-old Bismarck, North Dakota man died in an avalanche while riding a snow bike north of Yellowstone National Park. Park County Coroner Al Jenkins says the man died Saturday from asphyxiation. The 34-year-old and one other person were riding snow bikes along with three people who were riding […]
A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
Spring is in full retreat again with the warmth of Monday swept away by a strong cold front this morning. Temperatures quickly plummeted behind the front with temperatures in Springfield dropping from the upper 50s at 6am into the mid-30s by 8am. Temperatures continued to tumble and by the end of the day, readings were in the low 20s.
