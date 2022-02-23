ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Test the Leisure & Recreation Waters with These 4 Stocks

By Sejuti Banerjea
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Expectations for 2022 can be called ‘mixed’ right now.

COVID continues to wax and wane, and newer iterations of the virus can still upset plans. But the increasing immunity (by vaccination or infection) is increasing confidence in herd immunity coming sooner rather than later. So people are mostly taking COVID in stride now. And that means they want greater normalcy in their activities. Which is positive for spending.

The only thing that can stop them is the continually increasing inflation that is raising the cost of routine things like food and fuel.

Speaking of fuel, oil was anyway in short supply and the Russia-Ukraine situation can make things worse. So prices are likely to remain high for a while now.

Auto inventory issues may be easing, but there still seems to be greater demand for the used category. Prices need to come down for this situation to change.

The supply chain is taking its own sweet time to straighten out.

The semiconductor shortage persists but there’s progress on availability of key chips.

The Fed is headed for 6-7 rate hikes this year, which can only be bad news for the stock market. But the fear of hanging on led investors to dump many stocks, leading to a major correction at the beginning of the year itself. As a result, many sectors are now trading below their intrinsic value.

Considering all of the above and the fact that the economy remains so strong, it’s not a bad idea to bet on some consumer facing stocks. Something like leisure for instance.

Stocks like Pool Corp. POOL , Brunswick Corp. BC , OneWater Marine, Inc. ONEW and MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. MCFT have seen their prices fall a respective 24.3%, 6.5%, 4.7% and 3.0% in the last three months and are currently trading at reasonable or cheap valuations.

With the boating season around the corner and investors still largely focused on other things, this may be just the right time to pick up these Leisure and Recreation stocks (top 29% of Zacks-classified industries where the top half outdoes the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1). The industry has lost over 22% of its value in 2022 and is undervalued at this point.

But as the season gets closer, these stocks are very likely to trend up. Especially since their estimates have been moving higher. For the current year,

Pool Corp’s revenue and earnings are expected to increase 9.9% and 11.7%, respectively with further growth slated for the following year. In the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pool Corporation stock has increased 50 cents (3.0%). There is a steady history of beating estimates.

Brunswick’s revenue and earnings are expected to increase 17.4% and 22.0%, respectively. In the last 30 days, Brunswick Corporation’s earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up 89 cents (9.7%).  It has topped estimates in each of the last four quarters.

OneWater Marine’s revenue and earnings are expected to increase a respective 37.9% and 19.5% (year ending in September). Current-year estimates are up 49 cents (6.3%) in the last 30 days. OneWater Marine’s average earnings surprise in the last four quarters is 59.0%.

MasterCraft’s revenue and earnings are expected to increase a respective 24.5% and 29.0% (year ending June). Current expectations for growth in the following year is 9.4% for revenue and 15.5% for earnings. MasterCraft’s Estimates for both 2022 and 2023 are up: 20 cents (4.9%) and 36 cents (7.9%), respectively. It has topped estimates in each of the last four quarters at an average rate of 24.9%.

OneWater Marine has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while Pool Corp., Brunswick Corp. and MasterCraft have a Zacks #2 (Buy) rank.

Price Movement Over Last 3 Months

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xunJ8_0eN1c20l00
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research


Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pool Corporation (POOL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Brunswick Corporation (BC): Free Stock Analysis Report

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. (MCFT): Free Stock Analysis Report

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:. Cowen Group COWN: This investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Leisure Activities#Covid#Fed#Pool Corp#Brunswick Corp#Bc#Onewater Marine#Onew#Mcft#Leisure And Recreation
OCRegister

Poll: Now is the worst time to buy a home. Ever.

The share of Americans who say it’s a good time to buy a house hit an all-time low of 25% in a monthly Fannie Mae survey. The pandemic-era surge in U.S. housing prices, combined with increased concerns about job stability and rising mortgage rates, are deterring potential buyers from trying to purchase a home.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

The Federal Reserve has stated it will raise interest rates as many as four times this year in an attempt to curb inflation. Many experts believe this will be too little too late. The consumer price index rose by 7.5% in January compared to the same month last year. That was the largest increase since […]
BUSINESS
Omaha.com

Buy now... or wait? Housing market predictions for 2022

The housing market continues to break records, and host Teri Barr is talking with Natalie Campisi, a Mortgage and Housing Analyst with Forbes Advisor, about the ongoing trend of high prices and low supply. Natalie fills us in on what to expect if you are in the market for a...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
moneytalksnews.com

5 Major Manufacturers Hiking Prices in 2022

Inflation is soaring to levels not seen in 40 years. Anyone who regularly shops at the grocery or local mall has seen the relentless march of prices in recent months. Although experts keep predicting that costs eventually will flatten, there appears to be no end in sight for now. In fact, several brand manufacturers say they plan to hike prices on their products in the coming weeks.
BUSINESS
Money

Here's Where Inflation Is Worst in America

Consumers are facing the biggest price increases since the early 1980s — and inflation is much higher than the national rate in certain parts of the country. How high? In one area (Tampa Bay), inflation is running at nearly 10%. The Labor Department reported that consumer prices soared 7.5%...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Are These Consumer Staples Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy