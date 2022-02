A bill tackling prescription drug costs and access easily cleared the Senate on Thursday, though it now faces an uncertain path as it moves to the House. The bill would require pharmaceutical companies to notify the state before bringing new drugs to market or significantly hiking prices for existing drugs. It would pull drug manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers into state agencies’ reviews of health costs, cap out-of-pocket insulin spending at $25 a month, and create a trust fund to help cover costs of prescription drugs for certain chronic conditions.

