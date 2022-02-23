Franklin Council gives marijuana grower the go-ahead to expand

FRANKLIN — The Borough Council did not object to the expansion of a medical marijuana-growing facility in town at Tuesday's meeting.

Ascend New Jersey, LLC, at 24 Munsonhurst Road, will look into expanding its marijuana operation to the adjoining property, the former home of the Littell Community Center which was previously an armory vacated by the state National Guard Armory.

The borough has already rezoned the armory property, known as 12 Munsonhurst Ave., from residential to a commercial zone. Ascend has been in operation for several years but has no outward signs of its activities.

The Department of Health, Division of Medicinal Marijuana issued Ascend New Jersey, LLC, in Montclair, a permit to operate an alternative treatment center for the purpose of cultivating and processing medicinal marijuana at the Franklin location in January 20.

The permit allowed the company to cultivate and process medicinal marijuana.

The company also has facilities in Montclair and Rochelle Park.

It has been one year since New Jersey became the 13th state to legalize marijuana for adult use — four more states have legalized weed since then — but, except for a few changes on paper, nothing much has changed in the Garden State.

The Littell Community Center on the former armory property closed in June 2020. It had been a joint endeavor between Hardyston and Franklin since 1998, with Hamburg joining in 2013.

The three municipalities had been leasing the aging building, owned by the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans’ Affairs and used it as a community center. The building was sold at auction in January 2020 after it was listed as surplus property for the past several years.