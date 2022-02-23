ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

U.S. Marshals still searching for Dec. 31 triple homicide fugitive

By Nick Horwat
 1 day ago

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Pittsburgh Police and U.S. Marshals are still searching for a fugitive homicide suspect from an incident that occurred on Dec. 31, 2021.

Ronald Steave is being charged with the murders of Nandi Fitzgerald, Tatiana Hill, and Denzel Nowlin.

Fitzgerald and Hill were 28 years of age and Nowlin was 12.

The shooting took place around 4:00 a.m. on Dec. 31 in Homewood South.

SWAT team was called to the scene on the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue when the gunshots were first reported.

The three victims were found and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Western PA Fugitive Task Force at 412-861-1845.

