Pike County 2-year-old’s death ruled a homicide
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Pike County deputies are investigating the death of a two-year-old child.
According to the Pike County coroner, Brentley Scott died Monday, February 21 at the hospital. His death was ruled a homicide.
WJTV 12 News reached out to the Pike County Sheriff's Office for more information, and we are waiting to hear back.
