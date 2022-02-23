Pike County 2-year-old’s death ruled a homicide

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Pike County deputies are investigating the death of a two-year-old child.

According to the Pike County coroner, Brentley Scott died Monday, February 21 at the hospital. His death was ruled a homicide.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for more information, and we are waiting to hear back.

