ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, MS

Pike County 2-year-old’s death ruled a homicide

By Kaitlin Howell
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBj60_0eN1bI5L00

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Pike County deputies are investigating the death of a two-year-old child.

Louisiana produce delivery driver killed in Mississippi

According to the Pike County coroner, Brentley Scott died Monday, February 21 at the hospital. His death was ruled a homicide.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for more information, and we are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman arrested for Vicksburg Walmart shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a Tallulah, Louisiana, woman in connection to a shooting that happened at the Vicksburg Walmart. Tonya Robinson, 45, was arrested on Wednesday, February 23. She was charged with aggravated assault. The shooting happened at the Walmart on Iowa Boulevard on Sunday, February 20. Police said Robinson appeared in […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Man charged with murder after Daphne woman killed in crash

UPDATE (2/24/22 5:59 p.m.): Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency charged one man for the murder of a Daphne woman. Kenneth M. Gullett, 27, was charged for the murder of Amy Bowden. Bowden was killed in a crash early Thursday morning at U.S. 90 in Baldwin County. Gullett was initially charged with Felony Leaving […]
DAPHNE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Pike County, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Pike County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjtv 12 News
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Missing Slocomb woman located in Florida

UPDATE: OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Slocomb woman last seen in Dothan on Monday has been found in Florida. Dothan police confirm that 86-year-old Shirley Woodham was found near Eglin Air Force Base. ORIGINAL: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police are searching for a woman last seen on Monday morning. 86-year-old Shirley L. Woodham […]
SLOCOMB, AL
WKRG News 5

Fight leads to Louisiana man arrested for Manslaughter

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, February 25, 2022, Monroe Police responded to a home invasion at the 1600 block of McKeen Plaza. Upon arrival, officers discovered a white male deceased on the living room floor. After officers and investigators observed the victim’s body at the scene, they noticed the victim was killed by blunt […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Monroeville officers shot at during investigation

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Monroeville Police Department were investigating a shooting when someone started to fire at them at Bartley Avenue in Monroeville.  Officers were called to a home on Jan. 24 for a report of one person shot. When officers arrived, someone began firing at them. Four police cars were hit […]
MONROEVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 arrested for allegedly shooting at officers in Monroeville

UPDATE (2/24/22 4:35 p.m.) — Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright confirmed that four Monroeville police cars were hit during the shooting. No officers were injured during the shooting. Officers have not identified the suspect, but he is in custody. ORIGINAL STORY MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Monroeville Police Department are investigating a shooting […]
MONROEVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot at Bernice Hudson Drive in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police are on scene investigating a shooting where one man was injured. The shooting happened at about 4:43 p.m. on Bernice Hudson Drive. Officers said one man was shot and his injuries are life-threatening. Officers have detained two people in connection to the shooting.  WKRG News 5 will update you […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Deputies raid the home of the former Prichard Water Board Manager

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile District Attorney’s Office and Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputies on Friday raided the home of former Prichard Water Board manager Nia Bradley. Bag after bag and box after box of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Nike, and other products were taken out of the home. The dozens and dozens of high-end boxes […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy