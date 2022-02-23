ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
February: 60 Degrees And Sunny Or A Foot Of Snow? Which Do You Prefer?

By Slater
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It was another near 60 degree day in The Berkshires on Wednesday and I was lucky enough to get in another good jog. As I was running around Pontoosuc Lake, I said to myself, "How...

Pittsfield, MA
ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

