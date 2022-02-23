Injured dolphin rescued in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KNX) — An injured dolphin beached at Point Dume in Malibu was rescued, officials disclosed Wednesday.

The dolphin was first spotted on the beach near some rocks on Tuesday afternoon, according to L.A. County lifeguards.

Lifeguards called a marine wildlife rescue group to aid the animal. The group responded to the scene shortly thereafter and loaded the dolphin onto a vehicle for transfer to a rehabilitation center.

Photos published to a Twitter account for L.A. County lifeguards showed the animal suffered lacerations on at least one side, as well as its head.

It was not disclosed how the animal became injured and beached. Threats to dolphins can include being struck by boats, or getting tangled in fishing nets.

