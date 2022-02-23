ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Injured dolphin rescued in Malibu

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqEON_0eN1bDfi00

MALIBU, Calif. (KNX) — An injured dolphin beached at Point Dume in Malibu was rescued, officials disclosed Wednesday.

The dolphin was first spotted on the beach near some rocks on Tuesday afternoon, according to L.A. County lifeguards.

Lifeguards called a marine wildlife rescue group to aid the animal. The group responded to the scene shortly thereafter and loaded the dolphin onto a vehicle for transfer to a rehabilitation center.

Photos published to a Twitter account for L.A. County lifeguards showed the animal suffered lacerations on at least one side, as well as its head.

It was not disclosed how the animal became injured and beached. Threats to dolphins can include being struck by boats, or getting tangled in fishing nets.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Malibu, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Marine Mammal Rescue#Marine Wildlife Rescue#Knx News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy