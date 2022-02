COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Bradford Pear was introduced to the United States in the early 1900s from Asia. The ornamental pear was supposed to help with heat blight but ended up being better suited as decretive tree thanks to its iconic white flowers in the Spring and bright red leaves in the Fall. While, there seemed to be no downside to the tree, in the 90s it became apparent that the tree had been able to spread outside of people's yards and started to evolve into a very problematic tree referred to as the Callery Pear.

