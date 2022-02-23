ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazlehurst, MS

14-year-old shot, killed in Hazlehurst

By Anna Farish, Rachel Hernandez
 1 day ago

HAZLEHURST, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A 14-year-old was shot and killed in Hazlehurst on Wednesday, February 23.

Copiah County Coroner Ellis Stuart said Jamarion Williams ‘ body was found at the intersection of Maple Street and Longwood Street.

Neighbors said they heard the gunshots around 4:00 a.m. Stuart said he did not receive the call about the incident until around 5:00 a.m. Stuart said Williams was found with gunshot wounds to his head and leg.

According to police, Williams was found by someone who was driving to work. As of Wednesday evening, police have little evidence for their investigation.

“It’s very disheartening. We’re doing everything we can to solve this case. It’s unbelievable that a 14-year-old was out at this time of the morning and these things happen,” said Sgt. Michael Fatheree.

Police said Williams moved from Crystal Springs about a month ago. They said it’s unclear if his death is related to possible gang activity.

If anyone has information about the shooting, contact Hazlehurst police at (601) 894-1181.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

