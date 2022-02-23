ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Regional Board Meeting Postponed

By Chris Lundy
 1 day ago
File Photo

BERKELEY – The Central Regional Board of Education meeting that was originally scheduled for February 17 was postponed to March 7, the first day of the change in the mask mandates.

Gov. Phil Murphy dropped the executive order requiring masks in school effective March 7. It will be optional to wear masks in Central schools on that day and going forward.

There will be two meetings in one month, March 7 and March 17. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. in the High School Presentation Room. Visit centralreg.finalsite.com for updates.

