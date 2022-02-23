ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Proposed tax on WA fuel exports angers neighboring states

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Three states that would be affected by a proposed 6-cent per gallon tax on fuel exported from Washington state are pushing back on the plan, and threatening to retaliate if it is signed into law.

The tax — part of a $16.8 billion transportation revenue package that has cleared the state Senate and is working its way through the House — is projected to raise around $2 billion over the course of 16 years.

The Seattle Times reports lawmakers from Alaska, Oregon and Idaho are strongly opposed to the move, and making their feelings known through resolutions, calls and op-eds.

“Washington taking unilateral action to increase gas prices for Oregon families and businesses is unacceptable,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a tweet last week.

Brown, who said she conveyed her displeasure to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in a phone call last week, wrote an an op-ed Tuesday urging him to “put this bad idea back on the shelf, where it belongs.”

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy encouraged his constituents to call Inslee’s office to oppose the tax, and the Idaho House of Representatives on Tuesday unanimously approved a joint memorial calling on Inslee to veto the tax if it comes to his desk, warning that the Legislature “will take any and all actions necessary to block this new tax,”

Idaho’s governor and attorney general also asked Inslee in a letter to veto the tax.

Jaime Smith, a spokeswoman for Inslee, said that the Democratic governor will sign the transportation revenue package if it makes it to his desk.

“Funding sources are always a point of debate, and this plan is no different,” Smith said.

The tax would apply to any fuel products exported from Washington’s five refineries, which have historically been exempt from the state’s gas tax. Lawmakers say the new revenue stream was needed in order to not raise the state’s gas tax.

Washington has the fifth-largest crude oil refining capacity in the country. Democratic Sen. Marko Liias, chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, and other Democrats argue the tax would help spread out the environmental burden caused by Washington’s refineries.

Ninety percent of the refined petroleum used in Oregon is imported from Washington, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Idaho has a more diverse array of sources, but has no refineries. Alaska, meanwhile, is the second-most petroleum-dependent state in the country, behind only Hawaii, and exports much of its crude oil.

“This is a modest cost that has a huge return on investment, both for our state but also for our partner states,” Liias said. As for the threats from neighboring states, Liias said, “I think a lot of it is rhetoric.”

But in Alaska, Republican Rep. Kevin McCabe, is proposing a set of retaliatory taxes if Washington’s goes into effect — 6-cents per pound of exported fish; a 6-cent per-foot mooring fee; and a $15 per-barrel surcharge on crude oil sent to Washington for refining.

“I want people in Washington to understand that Alaska is not going to take this taxation without representation lying down,” McCabe said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fresh off State of the Union address, Biden travels to WI

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden travels to Wisconsin next week, the day after delivering his State of the Union speech in Washington. According to the White House, Biden and first lady Jill Biden will stop in Superior on Wednesday to discuss how the $1 trillion infrastructure law will improve the state’s roads and bridges, among other things, and create jobs.
The Associated Press

Judge awards Anchorage damages in long-running port case

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A judge has awarded the Municipality of Anchorage more than $367 million in damages in a long-running case over a failed port expansion effort. The amount is in line with what the city requested in its case against the federal government. U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Edward J. Damich had previously ruled in Anchorage’s favor, in December, finding the government had breached agreements with the municipality, Anchorage TV station KTUU reported. On Thursday, Damich issued the award decision, which can be appealed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
The Associated Press

Panel approves increase for water, sewer rates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The cost of water and sewer services is rising for many customers of West Virginia American Water Company. The Public Service Commission said on Thursday that it approved an increase of 8%, which means average residential customers will pay about $4.58 more each month for water and about $5.75 more each month for sewer. The increase won’t apply to some residential customers who receive government benefits, the agency said.
The Associated Press

Ohio political mapmakers awaiting fate of high court meeting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fate of an extraordinary showdown in Ohio that would bring persistently defiant political mapmakers before justices of the Ohio Supreme Court was in the balance Friday, after the state’s Republican-controlled redistricting panel delivered the court a third set of legislative maps that its majority insists are now constitutional.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Kate Brown
Person
Marko Liias
Person
Jaime Smith
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

772K+
Followers
394K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy