PHOTOS: 3 Babies Born In San Diego At 2:22 On 2-2-22

By Rebekah Gonzalez
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Three babies were born at separate San Diego County hospitals on Tuesday, 2/22/2022 at 2:22 P.M.

According to NBC7 , Ruby Villalpando was born at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center in operating room #2. She also happens to be baby No. 2 for parents Sagrario Esmerald Montano and Oscar Villalpando .

Today, we celebrate the birth of Ruby Villalpando. Born Tuesday, 2/22/22 at 2:22 p.m. in operating room number 2 in...

Posted by Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

At Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, parents Priscilla Sauceda and Alejandro Meija welcomed Adaly into the world at the same time. Then, over at the Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center, Olivia Luna was born to parents Yesenia and Charles Morgan .

According to the hospital, she came in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and 19.5 inches long. She is also baby No. 2 for her mother and father. "We are overwhelmed with joy and excitement,” said Olivia’s father Charles, quoted in a press release. "Now she will have such an awesome story to tell about the day she was born."

To see photos of Priscilla and Adaly, click here .

Community Policy