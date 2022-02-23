ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Be sure and keep warm as temperatures continue plunging

Liberal First
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures have been plunging to lows well below freezing the past few days and with such temperatures expected to remain for at least the rest of the week, there are a few precautions people should take in order to protect themselves. The most common cold-related illnesses and injuries, according...

liberalfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny weekend with warm temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Beautiful weekend with warmer temperatures on tap. Thereafter, another storm will impact the region early next week. This system will bring a chance of precipitation to the area along with breezy conditions and cooler daytime temperatures into mid week. SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in...
TUCSON, AZ
Bakersfield Channel

Temperatures slowly warm heading into the weekend

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Valley, so be sure to cover any sensitive plants and bring pets inside!. Lows will be even colder outside the Valley, with lower 20s in the desert and teens in the mountains!. As far as our long...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Smithonian

Warming Temperatures Are Turning Antarctica Green

Rising temperatures over Antarctica's harsh landscape are causing two native plant species to flourish and spread across the continent. Between 2009 and 2019, plant cover has increased more than in the last 50 years combined and corresponds with rising air temperatures and declining fur seal populations, reports Phoebe Weston for the Guardian. The study published this week in Current Biology is the first to show the accelerated impacts of climate warming in polar ecosystems.
ENVIRONMENT
WIBC.com

NWS: Temperatures Warm Up, But Snow Could Return Later This Week

STATEWIDE–All of Indiana will be getting temperatures that warm up by the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service. “On Tuesday, we’ll have highs near 46. On Wednesday, we’ll see highs all the way up into the middle 50s,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Cdc#Amputation#Caffeine#Cosmetics#Leader Times
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
ABC6.com

Warming temperatures, heavy rain & wind overnight

Already significantly warmer this morning compared to yesterday. Today will be mostly cloudy with highs eventually making it into the mid to upper 50s. The breeze will continue to pick up as the day goes on as a cold front approaches. The front will come through overnight with heavy rain and very gusty winds. A HIGH WIND WARNING begins at 11PM and lasts until 9AM Friday. Gusts will be over 50MPH from the southwest for many overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
5 On Your Side

Expect slick road conditions Friday morning as temperatures plunge

ST. LOUIS — Roads will be a concern overnight. MoDOT crews are working around the clock to try to get conditions safe for your morning commute. Road crews delt with some challenges Thursday because it rained before the snow, so MoDOT wasn't able to pre-treat. Once the winter weather began, they were able to get some treatment down. But the next challenge comes with Thursday night’s freezing temperatures.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Mysuncoast.com

Warm weather to continue for a while

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready for the 80′s once again as winds pick up out of the SE at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20-25 by the afternoon. We will see mostly sunny skies as high pressure will dominate our weather. It will be much warmer to start the day as well with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
WIBC.com

NWS: Warm Temperatures and Rain Return Next Week Across Indiana

STATEWIDE–If you’re getting sick of the winter weather, then the National Weather Service wants to remind you that warmer temperatures are coming soon. “Early next week, we’re forecasting highs around 50 on Sunday, 57 or so on Monday, and then 60 on Tuesday,” said Alex McGinnis, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Warm And Windy Tuesday Before Temperatures Fall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday will be warmer, but windy in the Twin Cities. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said a southeast wind will kick up in the morning and continue through the afternoon hours. Expect a high of 30 in the metro, but it’ll feel a few degrees cooler due to the wind. Southwestern Minnesota could push 40 degrees, while up north, temperatures will land in the teens and 20s. (credit: CBS) Areas north of Interstate 94 could see some flurries Tuesday, but O’Connor said it shouldn’t be a significant snowfall. Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Wednesday, and on Thursday, the cold weather will make its comeback. Temperatures will dip to the single digits, and overnight lows will be below zero. There is a chance of snow on Friday, but at this point it doesn’t look too impactful.
MINNESOTA STATE
Gazette

123-year-old temperature record falls in Colorado amid plunging temps

A cold arctic blast brought frigid conditions to the metro area Wednesday morning with temperatures dropping to minus-7 degrees at Denver International Airport, a record low. The previous record of minus-4 degrees was set in 1899, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. The piercing cold resulted in 232...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WSVN-TV

WARM STREAK CONTINUES

Hopefully everyone had a great week! If you liked it warm and mainly dry then you most certainly did. High pressure has been in control of our weather pattern through the last couple of days and that has protected South Florida from any fronts or rain. Temperatures have remained above average and this morning was no different as we woke up to temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s once again.
FLORIDA STATE
KFVS12

First Alert: Warming trend continues

(KFVS) - A dry, mild ‘touch of spring’ pattern is setting up for the upcoming work week, to be followed by wet and potentially stormy weather starting next weekend. Meteorologist Brian Alworth said tonight will be clear and relatively cold once again. With calm winds and lots of moisture, heavy frost and maybe some areas of fog and haze are likely by daybreak, with lows mainly in the 20s.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy