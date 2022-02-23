Be sure and keep warm as temperatures continue plunging

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday will be warmer, but windy in the Twin Cities. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said a southeast wind will kick up in the morning and continue through the afternoon hours. Expect a high of 30 in the metro, but it’ll feel a few degrees cooler due to the wind. Southwestern Minnesota could push 40 degrees, while up north, temperatures will land in the teens and 20s. (credit: CBS) Areas north of Interstate 94 could see some flurries Tuesday, but O’Connor said it shouldn’t be a significant snowfall. Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Wednesday, and on Thursday, the cold weather will make its comeback. Temperatures will dip to the single digits, and overnight lows will be below zero. There is a chance of snow on Friday, but at this point it doesn’t look too impactful.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO