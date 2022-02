For decades, the data exchanged between a manufacturer and its brand partners has focused on production speed and delivery. Although consumer goods travel to multiple factories and change hands many times throughout the production process, brands haven’t historically collected data about what kinds of practices, especially around environmental and labor standards, occur at each step. Measuring supply chain impact has meant either embarking on a costly auditing exercise or a deep amount of collaboration and trust across value chain partners. Most businesses haven’t had the resources or availability of information to gain this level of granular visibility. As a result, poor practices have continued with devastating results for the planet and the workforce that supports the consumer goods industry.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO