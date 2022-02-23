ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorpions, ‘Rock Believer': Album Review

By Gary Graff
 5 days ago
"The king of riffs is back in town," Klaus Meine declares at the start of Scorpions' new album. And they are not holding anything in reserve. Though it's an old showbiz conceit, there was some genuine concern about whether the long-lived group would follow up 2015's Return to Forever, a 50th-anniversary...

Loudwire

40 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 50 in 2022

Here's an offer you can't refuse. We're going to look back at 40 rock and metal albums turning 50 this year and reminisce what a great year it was for music. Black Sabbath continued to forge heavy metal history with Vol. 4, T. Rex and David Bowie brought glam rock to the forefront, with Bowie even spawning one of rock's most recognizable characters in Ziggy Stardust. Plus, Jethro Tull, The Moody Blues and The Rolling Stones all topped the album charts with classic releases in 1972.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Author & Punisher – Krüller

When Author & Punisher first rose to prominence through its compelling mangle of abrasive, robotic electronica in the mid-’00s, few could’ve imagined that the project would still be breaking fresh ground almost two decades down the line. The metallic-industrial alter-ego of engineer, instrumentalist, vocalist and avant-garde sculptor Tristan...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Bloodywood – Rakshak

When Bloodywood exploded into the YouTube limelight a few years ago with an arsenal of metallic covers they seemed like a lot of fun, but not a band built to last. There’s still a lot to be said for their viral version of Ari Ari and the Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande songs on their first collection Anti-Pop Vol. 1, but the Bloodywood behind Rakshak are an altogether different proposition.
MUSIC
Austin Chronicle

Album Review: Blindshore

As a former axeslinger for long-gone ATX shoegazer greats Seven Percent Solution (authors of Gabriel's Waltz, one of the finest psychedelic rock records to ever gestate in the Lone Star State) and A Five and Dime Ship, guitarist James Adkisson knows his way around an effects pedal or two. For Into the Ocean, his third album under the Blindshore moniker, Adkisson takes forlorn, introspective pop songs and drowns them in a bathtub of reverb, fuzz, echo, and electronics, to rise again better than when they went under. Lead track "A Dark Path" drills down into a kind of probing melancholy but does it under the auspices of a spacey melody and an otherworldly shimmer. The propulsive "Submarine" grooves steadily through clouds of fuzzy atmosphere, with riffs floating out of the ether and insinuating themselves into your earhole before you know what's happened. The soaring "Star" blends distorted drum sounds with tuneful noises of enigmatic instrumental origin. "The Question" might get lost in its own plaintiveness if not for the noise guitar and hazy rhythms that rumble beneath its surface. Amazingly, all these machine-made accouterments serve the songs, rather than obscure them, making plain that, in Blindshore's world, sonic surgery reigns but solid songcraft rules.
ROCK MUSIC
Cleveland.com

Scorpions, Tears For Fears top this week’s new album releases

Scorpions and Tears For Fears return after long breaks to lead this week’s batch of new music releases (all subject to change)... Album of the Week: German headbanging legends Scorpions sting us again with “Rock Believer” (Spinefarm), the group’s first new album in seven years. Record and produced at home in Hanover, it’s the quintet’s first to feature its latest drummer Mikkey Dee (from Motorhead) and comes in both an 11-track standard version and a 16-track deluxe edition.
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen Cover Alice in Chains’ ‘Them Bones’

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH covered Alice in Chains’ 1992 single “Them Bones” during a recent tour stop in Salt Lake City. “Ok, so we’re about to do something we’ve never done before,” the rocker explained to the crowd, prior to revealing the song. “In the week we were rehearsing for this, we just did it for fun. But it was so fun that we’d find ourselves ending rehearsal with it every time. It’s a cover -- and no, it’s not a Van Halen cover -- but it’s a cover of a band that we really fuckin’ like.”
MUSIC
#Rock Band#Hard Rock#True Believers#Anthems#Rock Believer
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

The ‘Hysteria’ Song That Made Def Leppard’s Phil Collen Cringe

Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen named the song on the 1987 album Hysteria that used to make him “cringe” – although he’s over it now. The record took three years to complete amid issues including a failed attempt to work with Jim Steinman and the car crash that left drummer Rick Allen with one arm. But when the album was finally released after the band’s reunion with producer Mutt Lange, it fulfilled all their ambitions and more.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

John Bonham’s Grandson Jager Henry + Korn Drummer Ray Luzier Team Up on Pop-Punk Song ‘Love Yourself’

Jager Henry, grandson of the late, legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, has teamed up with Korn skinsman Ray Luzier on the melodic new pop-punk song "Love Yourself." The songs stretches just over two minutes and the duo use their time quite efficiently, taking things from a melodic opening with a pounding backbeat, followed by a verse that gradually ticks up in energy before the refrain of "What would I want to love anyone else / When I can't even love myself / Fucking up my mental health / Wondering if anyone knows now," comes soaring over it all.
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Rush Preview ‘Moving Pictures’ Reissue With Live ‘Vital Signs’

Rush previewed their Moving Pictures reissue with a lean live version of "Vital Signs," the closing track from that 1981 prog-rock classic. The performance highlights the Live in YYZ 1981 recording, captured March 25, 1981, at Toronto's Maple Leaf Gardens. The presentation here is only slightly scrappier than the album version: Geddy Lee's melodic bass weaves between Alex Lifeson's choppy ska guitar riff and Neil Peart's drum fireworks, including some metronomic hi-hat work.
MUSIC
98.3 The Snake

2022 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2022 releases in one convenient location. Check back often or bookmark this page, because this...
ROCK MUSIC
The Sanford Herald

Dolly Parton plans rock album if inducted into Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton plans to make a rock album if she's inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 76-year-old country music legend is nominated for the first time alongside the likes of Eminem, Lionel Richie and Duran Duran. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up...
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

David Gilmour and Roger Waters Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best

David Gilmour and Roger Waters both laid claim to the legacy of Pink Floyd, rarely making solo statements. The difference was that Gilmour remained at the helm, leading Pink Floyd to three more studio albums after Waters' bitter mid-'80s departure. Some have actually argued that the first one, Momentary Lapse of Reason, was nothing more than a Gilmour solo project dressed up with the band moniker.
MUSIC
NME

XXXTentacion’s ‘?’ passes Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ to become Spotify’s most streamed hip-hop album in history

XXXTentacion‘s 2018 album ‘?’ has become the most streamed hip-hop album in Spotify history, surpassing Drake’s 2018 LP, ‘Scorpion’. Chart Data reported that as of last November, ‘Scorpion’ was ahead of ‘?’ by nearly one billion streams. XXXTentacion’s second studio album has since reached 7.884billion plays on the platform, with Drake currently sitting at 7.883bn.
CELEBRITIES
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

The Most Uncomfortable Rock + Metal Interviews Ever

There’s something timeless about an uncomfortable interview. Whether it’s due to an incompetent interviewer, an annoyed artist or illicit substances on either side, moments like these get shared and discussed for decades. KISS found themselves receiving backlash after an awkward encounter with a South American interviewer. The journalist...
ROCK MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

