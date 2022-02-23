ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Poll: Americans think they beat professional chefs

Elko Daily Free Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican home chefs think that they can...

elkodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

What Americans really think of pandemic restrictions

Banksy’s Painting Sold Out in 3 Hours on This $1 Billion Dollar Art Investment App "The Most Powerful CBD Gummy" For Joint Pain Relief Is Finally Legal. If You Spend Time on Your Computer, this Vintage Game is a Must-Have. No Install. Elvenar /. Do You Like to Play...
TECHNOLOGY
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Sourcing Journal

Sears’ Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. Transformco is battling another supplier lawsuit over unpaid orders, this time from a former California vendor. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalUS Retailers Rethink Vaccine MandatesAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Food Drink#Buzz60
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closes For Good

There's one fewer pizza options in town.Manvi Marthur/Unsplash. Over the last decade or so there has been a continued push of Midwestern restaurants into metro Phoenix. Chicago-style pizza kitchens spread throughout the Valley and with it several popular brands from the Chicagoland area. However, while some Midwestern snowbirds have flocked to these destinations for a taste of “back home,” Arizona residents haven’t taken to the style as strongly as what the restaurant owners believed. This has led to the closure of several of these restaurants, including the complete shuttering of an entire brand.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Houston Chronicle

Top Latin American chefs headed to Los Cabos’ Chileno Bay resort

Chileno Bay, one of Los Cabos’ most beautiful beach resorts, is hosting a chef series to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Comal, the Auberge hotel’s signature restaurant. Taste of Auberge: Baja Lab Kitchen will bring renowned Latin American chefs to the resort for special events. Wouldn’t you love...
RESTAURANTS
iheart.com

Reporter Shows Off By Giving Reports In Six Languages

An Associated Press reporter is getting love for his language skills. Philip Crowther shared a video of him updating the situation between Russia and Ukraine in Kyiv. In the clip, Crowther reports in six languages: English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. Many on social media were impressed with Crowther's...
WORLD
Effingham Radio

Poll: One-Third Of Voters Think The Country Is Headed In Right Direction

Less than a third of Americans think the country is heading in the right direction. The Rasmussen national survey showed only 29 percent think the U.S. is moving in a positive direction. Roughly two-thirds of those surveyed think the country is headed in the wrong direction. That is about seven-percent higher than the same time last year.
ELECTIONS
Elko Daily Free Press

5 meatless recipes to try this week

Whether you're vegan, vegetarian or just wanting to cut back on meat a little, this week's recipe roundup has a variety of meatless meals to try. Think chickpea coconut curry and crispy spring rolls.
RECIPES
The Guardian

I’ve been waiting 15 years for Facebook to die. I’m more hopeful than ever

I’ve been praying for Facebook’s collapse ever since it attained liftoff. In a 2007 article, I predicted that “your creepy ex-co-workers will kill Facebook” by demanding to know why you won’t “friend” them, prompting an exodus to the next platform. That was the social network cycle back then: a new network opens, and you and the people you genuinely like enjoy a rollicking group chat until all the people you have to pretend to like show up.
INTERNET
BET

Poll: Most Americans Do Not Support Banning Books

Despite books dealing with race being banned across the country, most Americans do not support book bans. According to a new poll by CBS, 85% of Americans don't think books should be banned from schools if they contain political ideas they disagree with. Additionally, 87% do not support banning books for discussions about race or slavery. Also, 83% don’t think books should be banned for criticizing U.S. history.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Sportico

Meta Deepens NIL Inroads With Teamworks, INFLCR Tie Up

Click here to read the full article. Technology giant Meta is expanding its name, image and likeness efforts in college athletics through a new partnership with sports tech provider Teamworks. The parent company of Facebook and Instagram, Meta will provide social media support and education to college athletes—who are overwhelmingly using social platforms in NIL deals—through INFLCR, a subsidiary of Teamworks. The goal of the three-year partnership is to help athletes maximize their NIL earning potential across Meta’s platforms, in particular, through educational programming. The deal marks Meta’s most expansive NIL effort to date. When athletes were first granted the ability to...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy