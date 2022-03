Let me start off by saying that I have loved Wordle for a while. The game. Not Josh Wardle the creator of this game, although I admit having some loving feelings towards him for designing such a simple yet brilliant distraction.I played it every midnight as soon as the new game was released, and I wrote about it in glowing terms. I tried to also evangelically convert my family with regular updates and messages in our family WhatsApp group. The simplicity of the game, the regular endorphin release we got from solving the daily challenge, and how accessible it was...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO