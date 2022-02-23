More school employees could train to carry guns under Missouri House bill

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis officials anticipate restarting operations of the Loop Trolley by June 21, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a letter scheduled to be sent Friday. The communication, being sent to Federal Transit Administration official Mokhtee Ahmad and given to the Business Journal on Thursday, provides more clarity on a plan, endorsed earlier this month by Bi-State Development's board, for the transit agency to contract with the taxing district that built the trolley to run the 2.2-mile streetcar system. That would put an end to a nonprofit, the Loop Trolley Co., running the trolley, which shut down in 2019 amid low ridership.

