ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

More school employees could train to carry guns under Missouri House bill

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House endorsed legislation Wednesday that could allow more school employees to be trained to carry guns as protection officers. Under current state law, teachers and administrators already can...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 7

Related
5 On Your Side

Lawmakers fight Medicaid expansion, Planned Parenthood funds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's Republican-led House on Thursday passed a stopgap budget funding voter-approved Medicaid expansion, then minutes later OK'd proposals that would allow them to effectively undermine the program and make it harder for voters to pass other constitutional amendments in the future. Republican lawmakers also tacked...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis County lawmakers OK new anti-discrimination rules

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County lawmakers on Tuesday passed legislation that seeks to expand and clarify the government's non-discrimination ordinances. The sponsor of Bill 156, Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, said it extends protections for non-civil service employees who were not previously explicitly covered by the county's anti-discrimination ordinances. And her office said anti-discrimination clauses were extended to apply to all county contractors and service providers such as housing financial assistance, health care services and homeless shelters. County Executive Sam Page is expected to sign the bill.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis County mask mandate to end Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has announced the county's mask requirement will end next week. The county's department of public health will instead have an advisory that encourages masks. The change will be effective at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28. Due to the...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#School Principal#School Districts#The Missouri House
5 On Your Side

Mayor Jones says Loop Trolley could resume operations by summer

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis officials anticipate restarting operations of the Loop Trolley by June 21, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a letter scheduled to be sent Friday. The communication, being sent to Federal Transit Administration official Mokhtee Ahmad and given to the Business Journal on Thursday, provides more clarity on a plan, endorsed earlier this month by Bi-State Development's board, for the transit agency to contract with the taxing district that built the trolley to run the 2.2-mile streetcar system. That would put an end to a nonprofit, the Loop Trolley Co., running the trolley, which shut down in 2019 amid low ridership.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Suit seeks to halt extension of downtown taxing district

ST. LOUIS — Opponents of a downtown taxing district have filed more litigation, this time seeking to halt the group's 20-year extension. In a lawsuit filed in St. Louis Circuit Court last month against the district and city, several downtown property owners alleged that a petition submitted by the district seeking its extension was flawed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
5 On Your Side

St. Louis County applies for federal grants to revitalize Kinloch Park

KINLOCH, Mo. — St. Louis County has applied for two federal grants that, if approved, would bring in funds to revitalize Kinloch Park into a community centerpiece. Of that funding, $250,000 would come from the Recreation Trails Program. At last week's meeting, the St. Louis County Council passed a resolution in support of the County Parks Foundation's application for the grant. The county also applied for a $500,000 federal grant that would be matched by local funds if awarded, according to a Monday news release from the office of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.
KINLOCH, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy