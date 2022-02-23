ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Various News: Max Caster Releases New Music Video, Retrospective on WCW Superbrawl II, Expanded Hardcover WCW Nitro Book Available

By Jeffrey Harris
Cover picture for the article– Platinum Max Caster released a new music video for his track, “Mixed Messages,” for the AEW #WhoWeAre album. You can check out that music video below:. – The Milwaukee Record published...

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland's Skuff Micksun Releases New Single and Accompanying Music Video

A Cleveland native who returned to town after seven years in Chicago, Skuff Micksun has just released a music video for his new single, “Magnificent.”. “I just started putting words down, not necessarily in any rhythm or with the intention of a song but just to get something out,” says Micksun when asked about the inspiration for the boisterous track. “When I read what I had written down, I realized I’d captured what I was feeling in that moment on paper and ran to my keyboard to write the music. Then, came the chorus which just felt like something a lot of people I know could relate to, including myself.”
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: Several Cody Rhodes References On WWE Raw, Drake Maverick’s New WWE Role

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
thesource.com

JoiStaRR Releases New Single and Music Video ‘Love Story’

My Block Inc. introduces the first single of 2022 from singer-songwriter JoiStaRR of, “Love Story.” On JoiStaRR’s Vevo channel, the new track is accompanied by a compelling music video. The new single is available for listening on all streaming platforms. “Love Story” is written by Joi “JoiStaRR”...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
iheart.com

WWE Re-Signs Top Star To 'Big Money Deal': Report

AJ Styles has reportedly agreed to a new contract with WWE. Fightful Select reports Styles signed what was described as a "big money deal," confirming a previous report mentioned on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. The contract is reported to be a multi-year deal worth more than $3...
411mania.com

Ric Flair on the Message He Sent Cody Rhodes After He Left AEW

– During the latest edition of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW and potentially returning to WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Ric Flair on WWE welcoming Cody back with open arms: “I’m sure they’ll welcome him with open...
wrestlingrumors.net

What To Expect As WWE Gets Ready For Steve Austin’s WrestleMania Return

So that’s next? We are less than six weeks away from WrestleMania 38 and that means it is time to start finalizing the card. While a few matches have already been set, there are still several pieces of the show that have not been announced as of yet. WWE has already been setting things up and planting some seeds, but there is one story that needs to be wrapped up before the people are freed up for WrestleMania.
411mania.com

Tony Schiavone on His Reaction to Finding Out Cody Rhodes Was Leaving AEW

– During the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed the news of Cody Rhodes and his wife, former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, leaving AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Tony Schiavone on how shocked he was by the news on...
Popculture

WWE Superstar Surprisingly Returns After Firing

A fired WWE Superstar is back with the company. As mentioned by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Drake Maverick is working behind the scenes at WWE. He is part of the Monday Night Raw Creative Team and started his position nearly a month ago. Maverick was released as a competitor in November last year.
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
411mania.com

More On Cesaro’s WWE Exit, Reaction Within WWE

UPDATE: A new report has additional details on Cesaro’s WWE exit and the reaction backstage. As noted earlier, Cesaro is no longer with the company after he was offered a contract extension but turned it down. Fightful reports that Cesaro was on a one-year contract extension that expired, and...
ETOnline.com

'Darcey & Stacey' Tell-All: Georgi Is a No Show (Exclusive)

Things are not looking good for Darcey and Georgi in this exclusive clip from the Darcey & Stacey tell-all special airing Monday on TLC. Despite Darcey and Georgi seemingly getting their happy ending after he proposed to her for the second time during the season 3 finale and she said yes, Georgi is a no show at the tell-all and is extremely defensive when Darcey calls him on the phone.
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
