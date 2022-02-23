ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Prospects for Indiana tax cuts boosted by governor’s support

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators pushing for significant tax cuts are now getting some support from Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The governor has sided for months with state Senate Republican leaders reluctant to embrace major tax cuts, citing uncertainty about the economy despite recent big growth in state tax collections that led House Republicans to push a plan for broad business and individual tax cuts.

But Holcomb said Wednesday he now believed the state’s individual income tax rate could be cut while maintaining enough state revenue for additional spending needs in the next state budget to be adopted in 2023. He didn’t detail any possible cuts.

“We’ve done the modeling, we’ve had a couple months,” Holcomb said. “We’ve watched our revenue grow we and I know what’s potentially in in the pipeline right now.”

A Senate committee last week stripped from a bill the tax cut package potentially totaling more than $1 billion a year that the House approved last month. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill next week, likely setting up negotiations in the final weeks of the legislative session.

Key parts of the House Republican plan would cut Indiana’s current individual income tax rate of 3.23% to 3% over the next four years.

That would ultimately reduce state tax collections by an estimated $500 million a year when fully implemented in 2026. The plan also proposes cuts to several business taxes, potentially worth $700 million to $850 million a year.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Governor McMaster Proposes $600 Million Income Tax Cut

(Columbia, SC) - Governor McMaster is proposing a 600-million dollar income tax cut. Under the plan, the state's highest tax bracket at seven-percent would be cut to six-point-five-percent, and the four, five, and six-percent tax brackets would be cut to three-percent. All but about 120-thousand of the people who pay...
COLUMBIA, SC
KIVI-TV

Idaho governor signs unemployment tax cut into law

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a $64 million unemployment tax cut into law on Friday, saying it will help businesses hang on to more earnings. The bill locks a lower unemployment insurance rate into place for the next two years. Little signed the bill while at Henggeler Packing Company in Fruitland. The legislation is part of a package of tax cuts Little promoted during his State of the State Address last month, dubbed the “Leading Idaho” plan.
IDAHO STATE
News19 WLTX

South Carolina governor wants to spend $600 million to cut taxes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another round of better than anticipated economic news in South Carolina has the Republican governor and House leaders agreeing to work toward a bigger income tax cut than they originally proposed. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Republican House leaders laid out their proposal Tuesday afternoon.
INCOME TAX
Miami Herald

Booming economy leads SC governor, House to bigger tax cut

Another round of better-than-anticipated economic news in South Carolina had the Republican governor and House leaders agreeing Tuesday to work toward a bigger income tax cut than they originally proposed. The proposal would cost $600 million next budget year and cut income taxes on all but about 120,000 of the...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republican#Tax Cut#Ap#House#Republicans
MSNBC

Why yet another GOP governor turned down Senate Republicans

As Senate Republicans took stock of the 2022 election cycle last year, they recognized that there would likely be competitive contests in battleground states such as Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. But GOP leaders also believed they could create some competitive races in reliably “blue” states by recruiting the right candidates to run.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Times

Sen. Manchin balks at vulnerable Democrats’ push to suspend federal gasoline tax

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III pushed back Tuesday on a proposal by vulnerable members of his party to suspend the federal gasoline tax until after the November elections. Mr. Manchin, a West Virginia moderate who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said the proposal amounted to little more than a “Band-Aid” when it came to fighting recent months of sharply higher prices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Democrats’ Senate Majority Is Temporarily Gone

Justice Stephen Breyer hadn’t even made his retirement official last week when Democrats put out word that they wanted to confirm his replacement as fast as possible. According to one report, they wanted to match the record speed with which Republicans installed Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court following the 2020 death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The reason for the Democrats’ rush wasn’t immediately apparent. Breyer doesn’t plan to leave the bench before the end of the Court’s term, in nearly five months, and the justices don’t meet over the summer. The midterms are still eight months away.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to deliver GOP response to Biden's first State of the Union speech

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican Party's response to President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address next week, GOP leaders announced Tuesday. In a joint statement, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., praised first and foremost Reynolds's permissive coronavirus policies in Iowa as an example of GOP leadership.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Senate
Martinsville Bulletin

House GOP strips elections department of voter education funding; Senate Democrats block GOP election bills

A budget proposal from House Republicans is seeking to slash $2.7 million in proposed funding for the Virginia Department of Elections to pay for a voter education campaign seeking to dispel misinformation about the integrity of the state’s elections. Following baseless claims from Republicans that the 2020 election was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rick Scott breaks GOP ranks and unveils his 11-point plan to 'rescue America' including a new voter ID law, shrinking the federal government and rebuilding the border wall and naming it after Trump

While Senate Republican leaders have so far followed a hands-off policy plan for the midterms, Sen. Rick Scott is forging ahead with his own platform for the GOP if they retake Congress next year. The first-term Florida Republican and chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee released an 11-point plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

772K+
Followers
394K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy