The Covid-19 pandemic didn't dent big-picture economic development in Washington County, which logged $670.8 million in capital investments planned or in progress in 2021. The announcement of the 69 projects, between new and expansions, is slated to add or retain jobs. They included Imperial Land Co.'s Fort Cherry Development District that will redevelop a 200-acre strip mining site to industrial, flex and offices for $540 million and could eventually house 6,400 jobs. Another is the purchase of the ex-Komatsu/Joy Mining building in Houston where Aragra Technologies plans to produce circuit boards and add about 100 jobs. Others include GE Grid Solutions in Charleroi, Retal Americas Holdings in Donora and Bakery Barn, which will make protein bars at the Alta Vista Business Park.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO