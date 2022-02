It is one of those days with Jurgen Klopp when the laughter is flowing and the conversation is zig-zagging in all manner of directions. From discussing pre-match routines to explaining the reasons why he will never wear a suit to work, there is a bonhomie about Liverpool’s manager once more and it feels significant he has this bounce. It helps, undoubtedly, that his team is thriving but there is more to his demeanour than good results.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO