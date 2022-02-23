Immunotherapy in the Frontline Demonstrates Promise in mRCC With Poor Performance Status
Patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma and a performance status of 2 or more experienced promising clinical activity from treatment with nivolumab/ipilimumab and pembrolizumab/axitinib. Treatment with nivolumab (Opdivo) plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus axitinib (Inlyta) yielded comparable and promising safety and efficacy in patients with metastatic renal...www.cancernetwork.com
Comments / 0