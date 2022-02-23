Benfica v Ajax Live Commentary, 23/02/2022

With today's matches, the first legs of all of the Champions League round of 16 ties will be complete. With Atletico Madrid hosting Manchester United and Benfica hosting Ajax, are the best fixtures being saved for last? Manchester United and Atletico squeaked into the knock out stage while also having roller coaster seasons in their domestic leagues. This isn't the defensively stout Atletico side that we're used to, allowing multiple goals in four of their last five matches in La Liga. United are coming off of a big derby victory over Leeds United and will hope to keep the scoring going in this matchup. Atletico doesn't have a good record against English teams as of late losing their last four matches with English sides which is something that Diego Simeone will look to change.

