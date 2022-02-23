Korean War veteran laid to rest in Santa Maria after remains returned more than 70 years since going missing in action

U.S. Army Honor Guard members carry a casket carrying the remains of Army Private First Class Don Dowler, Jr. during a memorial service Wednesday afternoon in Santa Maria. (Dave Alley/KEYT)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A Korean War veteran will be laid to rest in Santa Maria today more than 70 years after he was reported missing in action.

The funeral Army Private First Class Don Dowler is scheduled at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23 in the original section of the Santa Maria Cemetery with full military honors.

For his service, PFC Dowler received numerous awards, including the Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman's Badge, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Presidential Unit Citation and the Republic of Korea War Service Medal.

According to the Department of Defense (DOD), PFC Dowler was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces as they attempted to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.

The DOD said following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

Nearly seven decades later, after the historic July 2028 summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, North Korea turned over 55 boxes that purportedly to contained the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

The remains were delivered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were then sent to a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory for assessment and identification.

Through extensive state-of-art analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence, PFC Dowler's remains were positively identified.

The DOF said Dowler’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War.

Following his return, a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

PFC Dowler was born on Jan. 26, 1932 in Clarinda, Iowa. The American Flag will be flown at half-staff in his home state of Iowa today on the day of his burial.

