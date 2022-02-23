Metroparks board honors 'icon' Art Weber, advances Glass City Metropark work

Metroparks Toledo’s beloved photographer and former communications director, Art Weber, was honored Wednesday by the park district’s board for his 50 years of service.

Mr. Weber, 71, who is still a part-time employee, was overwhelmed by the sentiment and held back tears while addressing a packed room of relatives and well-wishers inside Wildwood Preserve Metropark’s Ward Pavilion.

“Metroparks is a family,” he said, explaining that he resisted the temptation to move on because of the camaraderie he found among fellow employees of the park district.

Mr. Weber, the longest-serving member of the Metroparks staff, began working for the park district on March 27, 1972. He spent his first 30 years as its public information manager.

In its resolution, the board credited Mr. Weber for playing a “significant role in the acquisition of Wildwood Preserve and the Fallen Timbers Battlefield, among many other initiatives to preserve the region’s natural resources and heritage.”

He also directed the National Center for Nature Photography at Secor Metropark from 2002 to 2015.

Current Metroparks communications director Scott Carpenter, who was hired in as Mr. Weber’s assistant 25 years ago, said in extended remarks to the board that his longtime friend and mentor “still has a passion for capturing a morning fog or a spectacular sunset, and he has a sixth sense for knowing when and where to set up his tripod.”

Board President Scott Savage told Mr. Weber he knows of dozens of decisions “that have your stamp on them.”

“But for you, this park district isn't what it is today,” he said.

One of the board’s two vice presidents, Lera Doneghy, said that as a former science teacher she has a sense for how much patience and determination Mr. Weber has shown in the field waiting to photograph wildlife and other forms of nature at just the right moment.

“Know that we love you, know that we honor you because you have given us such beauty,” she said. “You are a crown jewel of the Metroparks.”

The board’s other vice president, Fritz Byers, recalled Mr. Weber as a “friendly, quirky” neighbor he met nearly 40 years ago and said he has always been drawn to his warm, affable personality.

Mr. Byers also said he’s been impressed by how much patience Mr. Weber has shown in the field with his camera, saying he’s there “when nature reveals itself in all of its beauty.”

“You are an inspiration to all of us,” Mr. Byers said. “You are the brightest star in our constellation.”

Mr. Weber retired from administrative duties in 2002 to devote more time to photography.

Several people, including former Blade Outdoors Editor Steve Pollick, joked about how some of Mr. Weber’s best work is permanently on display inside bathrooms of various metroparks.

Mr. Pollick was unable to attend the ceremony, but said in written comments provided to Mr. Carpenter that Mr. Weber “deserves to be called a Metroparks icon.” He said the two have known each other since their college days at the University of Toledo.

“I’ve always kind of thought of myself as a poor man's Steve Pollick,” Mr. Weber quipped in response during his remarks. “He goes to Madagascar and I go to Kelleys Island.”

Also Wednesday, the Metroparks board unanimously agreed to:

■ Spend up to $229,800 more for having The Collaborative, Inc. design the future multipurpose Enrichment Center at 815 Front St. in East Toledo, adjacent to the Glass City Metropark. The estimated reconstruction of the existing building is now $4.5 million. The park district sees it as an anchor for engaging East Toledoans.

Mr. Savage called the project a future “hub of activity.”

“I'm glad we're making the Enrichment Center as meaningful as it could be,” Mr. Byers said. I think it's a real significant piece over there.”

■ Spend up to $290,000 to have Graphite Design create an art feature for Glass City Metropark. Plans call for a 50-foot piece between the future Market Hall and the Maumee River, Jon Zvanovec, the park district’s senior project manager, said.

■ Spend up to $68,000 more to have its Glass City Metropark engineering contractor, SmithGroup, design the interior of the future Market Hall.

■ Pursue a $75,000 Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant to help improve access to the Maumee River. The money would probably be used to help canoeists and kayakers get around Providence Dam, Allen Gallant, Metroparks community development director, said.