ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Metroparks board honors 'icon' Art Weber, advances Glass City Metropark work

By By Tom Henry / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wdYS_0eN1UwPe00

Metroparks Toledo’s beloved photographer and former communications director, Art Weber, was honored Wednesday by the park district’s board for his 50 years of service.

Mr. Weber, 71, who is still a part-time employee, was overwhelmed by the sentiment and held back tears while addressing a packed room of relatives and well-wishers inside Wildwood Preserve Metropark’s Ward Pavilion.

“Metroparks is a family,” he said, explaining that he resisted the temptation to move on because of the camaraderie he found among fellow employees of the park district.

Mr. Weber, the longest-serving member of the Metroparks staff, began working for the park district on March 27, 1972. He spent his first 30 years as its public information manager.

In its resolution, the board credited Mr. Weber for playing a “significant role in the acquisition of Wildwood Preserve and the Fallen Timbers Battlefield, among many other initiatives to preserve the region’s natural resources and heritage.”

He also directed the National Center for Nature Photography at Secor Metropark from 2002 to 2015.

Current Metroparks communications director Scott Carpenter, who was hired in as Mr. Weber’s assistant 25 years ago, said in extended remarks to the board that his longtime friend and mentor “still has a passion for capturing a morning fog or a spectacular sunset, and he has a sixth sense for knowing when and where to set up his tripod.”

Board President Scott Savage told Mr. Weber he knows of dozens of decisions “that have your stamp on them.”

“But for you, this park district isn't what it is today,” he said.

One of the board’s two vice presidents, Lera Doneghy, said that as a former science teacher she has a sense for how much patience and determination Mr. Weber has shown in the field waiting to photograph wildlife and other forms of nature at just the right moment.

“Know that we love you, know that we honor you because you have given us such beauty,” she said. “You are a crown jewel of the Metroparks.”

The board’s other vice president, Fritz Byers, recalled Mr. Weber as a “friendly, quirky” neighbor he met nearly 40 years ago and said he has always been drawn to his warm, affable personality.

Mr. Byers also said he’s been impressed by how much patience Mr. Weber has shown in the field with his camera, saying he’s there “when nature reveals itself in all of its beauty.”

“You are an inspiration to all of us,” Mr. Byers said. “You are the brightest star in our constellation.”

Mr. Weber retired from administrative duties in 2002 to devote more time to photography.

Several people, including former Blade Outdoors Editor Steve Pollick, joked about how some of Mr. Weber’s best work is permanently on display inside bathrooms of various metroparks.

Mr. Pollick was unable to attend the ceremony, but said in written comments provided to Mr. Carpenter that Mr. Weber “deserves to be called a Metroparks icon.” He said the two have known each other since their college days at the University of Toledo.

“I’ve always kind of thought of myself as a poor man's Steve Pollick,” Mr. Weber quipped in response during his remarks. “He goes to Madagascar and I go to Kelleys Island.”

Also Wednesday, the Metroparks board unanimously agreed to:

■ Spend up to $229,800 more for having The Collaborative, Inc. design the future multipurpose Enrichment Center at 815 Front St. in East Toledo, adjacent to the Glass City Metropark. The estimated reconstruction of the existing building is now $4.5 million. The park district sees it as an anchor for engaging East Toledoans.

Mr. Savage called the project a future “hub of activity.”

“I'm glad we're making the Enrichment Center as meaningful as it could be,” Mr. Byers said. I think it's a real significant piece over there.”

■ Spend up to $290,000 to have Graphite Design create an art feature for Glass City Metropark. Plans call for a 50-foot piece between the future Market Hall and the Maumee River, Jon Zvanovec, the park district’s senior project manager, said.

■ Spend up to $68,000 more to have its Glass City Metropark engineering contractor, SmithGroup, design the interior of the future Market Hall.

■ Pursue a $75,000 Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant to help improve access to the Maumee River. The money would probably be used to help canoeists and kayakers get around Providence Dam, Allen Gallant, Metroparks community development director, said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

SeaGate Centre gets new name honoring city's glass heritage

Lucas County’s convention center has a new name — Glass City Center. The Board of Lucas County Commissioners and executives from ProMedica on Wednesday announced the rebranding of SeaGate Centre in downtown Toledo to Glass City Center to focus attention and marketing efforts on the building’s $60 million expansion and renovation.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Black Swamp Conservancy awarded state grant

The state is awarding more than $28,000 in grants for new or improved children's literacy trails including in northwest Ohio's Ottawa County. The Black Swamp Conservancy will be awarded $5,060 for the creation of a permanent storybook trail at the Dr. Robert L. Nehls Memorial Nature Preserve, 4400 Muggy Rd. on Catawba Island, the Ohio governor’s office announced Tuesday.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Carpenter
NBC4 Columbus

Spring has sprung at the Ohio Expo Center

Sponsored content by Dispatch Home and Garden Show. Gardens, home inspiration and more is overflowing at the Ohio Expo Center. The annual home and garden show kicked off on Saturday bringing more than 165 vendors front and center. The show runs until February 27th with plenty of local vendors, and even giveaways, like a new furnace!
POLITICS
WKYC

Cleveland Metroparks hiring for spring, summer jobs

CLEVELAND — Are you looking for a job? The Cleveland Metroparks has announced they are now hiring for a wide variety of seasonal positions for the 2022 spring and summer season. The available jobs include opportunities across its 18 park reservations, golf courses, dining, retail, marinas and the zoo.
CLEVELAND, OH
Dayton Daily News

Maple sugar harvest a part of Carriage Hill MetroPark’s history

Visitors braved frigid temperatures Saturday to experience the process of harvesting and processing maple sap during the maple sugaring program at Carriage Hill MetroPark in Dayton. Carriage Hill MetroPark, located at 7850 E. Shull Road, includes a farm and homestead of the Arnold family, who built the home in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secor Metropark
The Blade

Hendel: National Museum of the Great Lakes accepts donation check

THE National Museum of the Great Lakes received a $2,000 donation from the International Ship Masters' Association Toledo Lodge 9. Capt. Harold Dusseau of Perrysburg oversaw the presentation at the museum. Capt. Dusseau has been involved with the Great Lakes for more than 40 years and is a past president of the ISMA Grand Lodge, which oversees 24 local lodges throughout the U.S. and Canada.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Lucas County's mass vaccination clinic ending

The Lucas County Recreation Center will host its last coronavirus vaccination clinic on Saturday. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department said it is ending the mass vaccination clinic as the result of decreasing demand. The clinic hours on Saturday will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
The Blade

Larry Busdeker (1948-2022)

FINDLAY — Larry Busdeker, a school superintendent in northwest Ohio since the early 1980s, who made a point to keep in contact with students and staff at all levels, died Wednesday in University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital. He was 73.
FINDLAY, OH
Sandusky Register

Maple Sugaring Day among highlights on Erie MetroParks calendar

HURON TWP. — Erie MetroParks has released a new list of events taking place through February. Most events require registration, which can be done at eriemetroparks.org under the programs tab. Among the featured functions:. • Maple Sugaring Day is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 12 at...
HURON, OH
Detroit News

Here are planned improvements coming to three Huron-Clinton Metroparks

Improvements to three Metroparks could be underway in 2024, if they are granted funding, and communities get to weigh in with forums that began Thursday, planners say. The Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority is seeking public input on proposed improvements for Delhi Metropark, located five miles outside of Ann Arbor; Lake St. Clair Metropark, located in Harrison Township in Macomb County; and Stony Creek Metropark, which extends across Oakland and Macomb counties.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WFMJ.com

Two Trumbull County MetroParks closed because of new flooding

One week after floods fell on the Mahoning Valley, another large amount of water made an unwanted appearance at two Trumbull County MetroParks. Now the park system announced that those locations will be closed immediately and until further notice. Both Thomas Swift and Canoe City MetroParks are shut down to the public because of this new flooding which is unrelated to last week's massive rainfall.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
The Blade

TARTA approves Sunday bus reinstatement

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority board of trustees formally approved Thursday the administration’s plan for reinstating Sunday and holiday bus service. The resolution sets April 17 as a deadline to adopt the Spring Schedule, but Andrew Cole, a TARTA spokesman, said after the meeting that the TARTA administration had no reason to believe it won’t be ready to take effect March 27.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

$300K grant bolsters hands-on education in Toledo

The Toledo Public Schools Foundation is receiving a $300,000 grant from Medical Mutual of Ohio, officials announced Tuesday. The grant and the funds were allocated to a proposal from Laura Kubiak, wildlife and sustainability instructor at Toledo’s Natural Science Technology Center, which provides a hands-on learning experience to students who want to enter into environmental and agricultural sciences.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy