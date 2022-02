Phil Mickelson delivered a statement Tuesday afternoon—a statement that wasn’t so much an apology as it was a series of explanations and exposition. He acknowledged his comments in a November interview as reckless but said they were off the record. He was remorseful, not to the PGA Tour or its fans, but to the “visionaries” at LIV Golf Investments. He said he understood his words offended yet was quick to note criticism comes with the territory of being a disruptor. He gave sponsors his blessing to end their relationship and asserted, despite the optics, his actions are navigated by the best interests of the game. In short, there is a lot to unpack from his U-Haul.

