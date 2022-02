The biggest Champions League game of the week is on Wednesday as Atletico Madrid welcome Manchester United to the Spanish capital for their round of 16 first leg. Atleti and United enter the match on some fairly inconsistent performances but are out to prove they can contend in this competition. Cristiano Ronaldo makes the trip back to Madrid and hopes to keep his scoring trend going against Los Colchoneros. In his career, Atleti are the team he's scored the most goals against outside of Sevilla.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO