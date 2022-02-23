ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoals, WV

Crews battle fire in Mink Shoals

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

MINK SHOALS, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Mink Shoals.

Kanawha dispatch says that a fire call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and crews responded to a two-story home on the 300 block of Conner Drive.

    Photo by 13 News photographer Elbert Mosley
    Photo by 13 News photographer Elbert Mosley
    Photo by 13 News photographer Elbert Mosley
    Photo by 13 News photographer Elbert Mosley

Dispatch says the fire is under control.

No injuries have been reported.

