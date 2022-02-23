Crews battle fire in Mink Shoals
MINK SHOALS, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Mink Shoals.
Kanawha dispatch says that a fire call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and crews responded to a two-story home on the 300 block of Conner Drive.
Dispatch says the fire is under control.
