Crews battle fire in Mink Shoals

MINK SHOALS, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Mink Shoals.

Kanawha dispatch says that a fire call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and crews responded to a two-story home on the 300 block of Conner Drive.

Photo by 13 News photographer Elbert Mosley

Dispatch says the fire is under control.

No injuries have been reported.

