As our community goes to the polls to select from nine candidates for two new Board of Education seats, I want to share with you why I am supporting Phaedra Ruddock Dunn. Let me start by saying that I did not vote to have an elected school board. Phaedra having the opportunity to run for the school board is the change that our school district needs, and I am now grateful that our community has the opportunity to now vote for who will serve the educational needs of Montclair.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO